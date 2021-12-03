Hyundai collaborates with Universal Music India, launches Hyundai Spotlight

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], December 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), the country's first smart mobility solutions provider and the largest exporter since inception, today announced the launch of 'Hyundai Spotlight' in collaboration with Universal Music India (UMI).

Hyundai Spotlight is a platform for budding artists across India to showcase their talent to the nation. This collaboration is set forth for release of first song 'Dhoonde Sitaare' featuring renowned singers Aastha Gill & King. This platform will be featuring 6 original songs in its first year with multiple surround content programmed to represent different regions and languages across India. Hyundai Spotlight aims at helping emerging talents with the best Artists and Repertoire advice with international video production quality and promotions by leveraging UMI's partner relations and their efforts.

Commenting on the launch of Hyundai Spotlight, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing and Service) said, "A one-of-a-kind enabler platform, Hyundai Spotlight intends to discover, incubate and promote emerging musical talent in India, reaffirming our brand thought 'Beyond Mobility'. With our new collaboration with Universal Music India, we are confident that 'Hyundai Spotlight' will enable and motivate many young artists to come forward and showcase their talent."



Elated about this partnership with Hyundai, Devraj Sanyal, MD & CEO of UMG, India & South Asia, said, "At Universal Music, it's our continued endeavor to let talent blossom. No matter where you're from or how established you are, which is quite often the basic requirement for any artist to get a deal. Being an artist first label, it's our duty to give everyone that privilege purely on meritocracy. We have created Spotlight in partnership with our friends at Hyundai India, who are known to innovate and go where few marketers dare to. So, this is going to be a safe and pure place for singers, singer-songwriters, producers or composers to come and show us how good they are, and if they truly deserve to be discovered, we will in the most mainstream way possible."

Tapping into the power of music, Hyundai Spotlight is based on the insight that younger generations want authenticity from the brands they associate with; Through this music initiative, Hyundai aims to directly connect with millennials, who have become the largest car buying demographic in India. The purpose is to provide a platform for the enablement of young talent in the country. Hyundai Spotlight reinforces the company's brand thought 'Beyond Mobility' that aims to shape the future of Hyundai Motor India.

Hyundai Spotlight launched with 'Dhoondein Sitaare', an exciting collaboration between Aastha Gill & King is a feel-happy song that talks about breaking the daily monotony and taking time to explore life and all the beautiful things around. This catchy song very well defines the current generation, which is always up and ready for new adventures and exploring life as it comes.

Excited about the launch of 'Dhoondein Sitaare' as the first song of Hyundai Spotlight, Aastha Gill and King stated, "We are really thrilled to be an integral part of the launch of Hyundai Spotlight as this an amazing platform that will enable new and upcoming music talents. There is immense talent tucked away in our country and this property can act as a stepping stone for budding artists into the music industry. Dhoondein Sitaare is a fun song that talks about keeping our hearts young and always ready for adventures along with our loved ones. The entire process of making this song was super fun and I hope the audiences enjoy it too."

