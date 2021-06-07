Hyundai Mobis launches new Digital Campaign - "Safety Mein Zero Compromise" on Anti-Counterfeit Day on June 8, 2021

New Delhi, (Delhi), [India], June 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): With a strong and renewed focus to promote the usage of only genuine auto parts and accessories, Mobis India Limited, an established player in manufacturing high-quality automotive parts and accessories for Hyundai Cars in India is celebrating a weeklong anti-counterfeit campaign in June'21. This move comes in the wake of the ever-growing counterfeit product market, which poses a huge threat to genuine auto players.

Speaking on the occasion of Anti-Counterfeit Day, Woosuk Leem, Managing Director, AS Parts Division, Mobis India remarked, "There is no denying the fact that the menace of counterfeit auto parts makers have severely impacted the automobile market. Several reports state that this has impacted safety of the passengers at large and also caused huge revenue losses to companies. Besides loss of revenue and putting passenger safety at risk, it does not meet the criteria of genuine manufacturing processes and hampers the brand credibility drastically."

Detailing the new campaign on Anti-Counterfeit Day, Leem elaborated, "Leveraging our commitment for last five years this year too, our all-new Digital campaign "Safety Mein Zero Compromise" has been conceptualized focusing on the need to buy and use ONLY genuine parts and accessories. Having invested heavily in our plant which takes stringent measures to ensure safety, durability and reliability, we are completely in line with our global and Indian quality controls and processes to deliver hi-quality parts and accessories. To ensure the customers prefer only genuine parts and accessories over non-genuine, our MRP label has been designed with a five-step security feature which includes a Hologram and a logo which are interlinked and seamless. Hence flipping them either way reflects Hyundai logo, which is an inbuilt check and stamp of our authenticity, safety and security. We are constantly imparting on field trainings to our Sales force who educate customers to buy only genuine parts and accessories with necessary security checks. We have also been putting great efforts in brand protection activities including constant aftermarket raids opposing the counterfeiting of products in the aftermarket to ensure only genuine parts and accessories circulates in the market, strict legal actions are taken against the offenders who all are involved in these unlawful activities.

Even in the current Pandemic, reports suggests that there is a huge surge in non-genuine and spurious products, our seamlessly designed and a wide array of safety product line "Kavach" has gained ample response. Hyundai genuine accessories including KN95 Masks, Humidifier, Vacuum Cleaner, Face Shield, Activated Carbon, Anti-Bacterial Spray and Temperature Checking Gun are designed to make your every ride safe convenient and stress-free during COVID-19 guidelines. We have optimally utilized all our digital platforms to create awareness and visibility on the need to use genuine parts, which is a sure way to make this campaign topical and effective. Enjoying a huge presence of over 500+ Dealerships, 40+ Distributorship and wide retailer network across India, we are supplying Hyundai genuine parts and accessories to over 50,00,000 running Hyundai Cars in India where we only believe and deliver high quality and assured genuineness."

Incepted in 1977, Hyundai Mobis has carved a distinct niche for itself as a major automotive parts manufacturer worldwide. Mobis India supplies After-sales Parts and accessories to approx. 50,00,000 Hyundai cars running on Indian roads. It enjoys a wide network of its own Parts Distribution Centers (PDCs) operating in the four Metropolitan cities and Hyundai Authorized Dealers/MOBIS Authorized Distributors spread across India. Operating across the globe, ithas over 250 million Hyundai cars running on overseas market roads. MOBIS India exports After-sales Parts and accessories through its network of Overseas Distributors.



