Hyundai Motor India registers highest annual sales in 2022-23 at 720,565 units

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): Hyundai Motor India Ltd achieved the highest ever annual total sales volume (domestic plus exports) of 720,565 units in the just concluded financial year 2022-23 with a yearly growth of 18.0 per cent.

According to a company release on Saturday, it registered domestic sales volume of 567,546 units, which the company said was the highest since its inception. The sales were backed by the highest-ever annual numbers clocked by each of the models like Creta, New Venue, Alcazar, Tucson, Aura and Grand i10 Nios.

It exported 153,019 units during the financial year 2022-23, a yearly increase of 18.4 per cent.



"FY 22-23 has been a phenomenal year for Hyundai Motor India, as we introduced 7 segment defining products like the all-new Hyundai TUCSON, New Venue, Venue N Line, All electric IONIQ 5, New Grand i10 NIOS, New AURA and the all-new Hyundai VERNA catering to different segments thus giving a strong push to brand Hyundai amongst New-Age Indian Customers," said Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India.

"Despite global headwinds, we see momentum in the Indian auto industry backed by a strong India growth story led by Gen MZ," Garg added.

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company. It currently has 1,336 sales points and 1,498 service points across India. (ANI)

