Hyundai Motor India's April sales rise 3.5 per cent on year at 58,201 units

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Hyundai Motor India Ltd registered cumulative sales of 58,201 units in April, an increase of 3.5 per cent on a yearly basis.

Of the total sales, 49,701 units were sold domestically and the rest 8,500 units in exports.

The company has attributed this growth to the overwhelming response to the recently launched Hyundai VERNA.

"We are delighted to register a healthy double-digit growth in the domestic market in the month of April," Tarun Garg, COO, of Hyundai Motor India.



"This strong growth has been backed by an overwhelming response to the recently launched all-new Hyundai VERNA that has more than doubled its volumes from its earlier version. We look to carry forward this momentum with the soon-to-be-launched SUV from the Hyundai stable, Hyundai EXTER," Garg said.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd achieved the highest ever annual total sales volume (domestic plus exports) of 720,565 units in the just concluded financial year 2022-23 with a yearly growth of 18.0 per cent.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL)is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company (HMC).

Hyundai Motor India presently operates with a network of 1,340 sales points and 1,502 service points across India.

Its model line-up consists of 12 car models across segments, Grand i10 NIOS, i20, i20 N-Line, AURA, VENUE, VENUE N-Line, VERNA, CRETA, ALCAZAR, TUCSON, KONA Electric and all-electric SUV IONIQ 5. (ANI)

