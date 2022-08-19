IB Solar, the top Solar PV Manufacturers launches all- weather Monocrystalline panels for every home & business

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI/PNN): IB Solar Pvt ltd, one of India's leading solar panel manufacturers, has launched a limited edition, all-weather Monocrystalline panel for every home & business.

The IB Solar Monocrystalline panels (Available Rating 420 Wp- 540 Wp) are currently open for bookings.

IB Solar's newly-launched Monocrystalline panels are going to be a new range amongst sustainable energy enthusiasts. The product is set for aggressive promotion of solar energy adoption in the residential, commercial, and industrial sector.

Mono Panels are sleek-looking, contemporarily designed, and popularly known as all-weather solar panels that are appropriate for every home & business across the geographical diversity of India. The sparsely spread silicone crystals on the Monocrystalline panels soak lighter and less heat while allowing free movement of the electrons to produce electricity.

According to the founder & Director of the company, S.K Mahajan, "We are committed to put India on the global map for curating solar energy solutions. Ever since the inception of the brand in 1992, IB Solar offer a comprehensive range of solar power products, built under state-of-the art manufacturing, multi-level testing, and assured aesthetics appropriate for residential spaces and commercial setups. With the wide range available with IB Solar PV Manufacturers, India is yet to see its fair share of sunny days."

India solar panel manufacturers such as IB Solar Pvt ltd are making rapid strides towards placing India among the top countries in the world to utilize solar power with full enthusiasm. Working diligently to curate and manufacture umpteen solar products, the brand is now one of the most trusted and impeccable Solar Panel Manufacturers in India. Owing to its engineering prowess, IB has commissioned over a dozen EPC projects nationwide, earning a position amongst the big players in the Indian Solar Industry.



Regarded as one of the most trusted and impeccable Solar Panel Manufacturers, Initially IB SOLAR was named as Integrated Marketing. It further became a Pvt--Ltd company and was known as Integrated Batteries in 2003. IB Solar deals in a wide range of products including Solar Polycrystalline Panel solar batteries, IB Solar Tubular Batteries, Solar BOS, SoFar Solar inverters and the newly launched Solar Monocrystalline Panels.

IB Solar products have amassed great popularity in a myriad of Indian states like UP, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and many more. Owing to the seamless services that they offer, the brand has swept away quite a few laurels and recognition of its name.

Again with strategic tie-ups with SOFAR Solar Inverters in March 2020 and exemplary export facilities, IB solar panels and solar batteries are being exported to over ten countries all across the globe-majorly in Africa and the Middle-East Region. As of 2022, IB is in a setup of state-of-the-art manufacturing for lithium power packs for EV and ESS segments. To add to the list of achievements, IB solar is BIS and IEC certified, and also boasts approvals from MNRE and ALMM.

Besides creating a niche in the Indian Solar Industry that caters to all your solar power needs and provides you with tailor-made solutions for the same, companies like IB solar looks forward to considering future expansion. With the massive industry experience and stacked accreditations, the top Indian Solar PV Manufacturer is all set to touch their next milestone with the 500 MW Solar Module expansion line in FY 2023.

With the robust marketing approach and dynamism that the qualified team puts forward for its clientele, the brand has proved to be the future of reliable sources of energy provision, both nationally and internationally.

Moreover, with consistent efforts, multiple government approvals, and international recognitions up on its sleeve, IB solar has undoubtedly become one of the top Solar PV Manufacturers in India. This approach to creating power-packed solutions for the country's future with 'Make in India,' IB's core value makes up for something that will facilitate the expansion of the brand's creative horizons and take the industry by storm.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

