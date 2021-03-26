Ibtehaj Hassan, founder of Automated Ventures establishes a multi-six-figure company

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI/ThePRTree): Building passive income to gain maximum profit, Ibtehaj Hassan established his e-commerce company, Automated Ventures after he acquired all the required knowledge in the field of digital marketing.

With initial goals to graduate from college and attend medical school, Ibtehaj Hassan had other plans for life. After graduation, he turned to entrepreneurship. He worked in a fast-food restaurant and shortly started his own restaurant via which he arranged suitable capital to start his e-commerce company and with his hard work built the company Automated Ventures. He started his store on Amazon after learning digital marketing strategies and went through a lot of ups and downs before mastering it.

The Automated Ventures team are building multi six-figure businesses for their clients in a short time, allowing a completely passive profit for their connected customers. By the end of the year, the company will become a multimillion-dollar brand. Ibtehaj Hassan and his team are always making extraordinary efforts to achieve that goal and giving customers a seamless experience with service.



Attracting a large number of followers, Ibtehaj also started his comic series under the name 'Lolibtehaj', catering to his talent of the acute sense of humour and love to make others laugh. Hailing from New York City, Ibtehaj was born on July 13, 1994. Stepping in the genre of comedy, he never found the need for using cuss words to make people laugh. During the lockdown, when people were getting depressed every day, Ibtehaj helped his followers forget the reality of the coronavirus and put a smile on their faces through his videos.

After the global epidemic, the entire world shifted to digital marketing. Every business got involved in digital marketing where people expanded and managed their business properly. Ibtehaj too used this tool to expand his business globally.

Ibtehaj Hassan's goal to help others never changed. Life gave him another direction to influence people, in which he started Automated Ventures, a multi-six figure company and inspired others. Their strong belief has made them successful that today he has become a source of inspiration for the youth.

