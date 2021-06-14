IC3 Institute comes forward to support women affected by the COVID-19 surge in India

New Jersey/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [USA/India], June 14 (ANI/PNN): The IC3 Institute, a U.S. non-profit, is helping women from families that have lost their breadwinners to COVID-19 in the recent surge in India by empowering them with training and employment opportunities.

These women will be trained as career counsellors and connected with full-time employment opportunities within IC3's global network of high schools.

"The COVID-19 surge in India has brought many challenges, one of which is the loss of the sole breadwinners in many families, pushing them to the brink of poverty. While there has been a lot of international and domestic support for immediate relief measures, as the pandemic wears on, these families need sustenance support beyond having their immediate relief needs met. We hope that providing sustainable livelihood opportunities to the affected families will help them overcome the many challenges of the post-pandemic world," says Ganesh Kohli, Founder, IC3 Movement and Chair, Board of Trustees, IC3 Institute.



Through the initiative, women from distressed families will be provided financial aid and welfare, training and education to become career counsellors, upskilling to prepare them to join the modern workforce, and socio-emotional counselling and life skills training, and will be linked to schools in their region to ensure sustainable employment opportunities.

The IC3 Institute is currently raising funds to mobilize this initiative. To read more about the initiative and to contribute, click here.

About the IC3 Institute

The IC3 Institute is a mission-driven non-profit that brings together high schools, colleges, and universities, and industry to ensure early access to career and college counselling, paving the path for students' college readiness, workforce preparedness, and career success. The IC3 Institute also serves as a think tank and thought leader on global higher education and career readiness through the convening of experts and timely research.

