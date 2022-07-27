ICC NCW Women Empowerment Summit 2022

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): A very senior and high-level summit, organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce, deliberated on the importance of women's empowerment in the progress and development of industry and business in this new India.

Aishwarya Bansal, co-founder of Smartworld Developers - a leading real estate company of India - led the proceedings with a riveting and excellent speech on the role of women in the industry today. As a live and stirring case, Bansal's own involvement in the real estate industry and her important contribution to the digitisation and innovation of Smartworld Developers is an outstanding example of womanpower!

The prominent speakers included the well-known and highly regarded Rekha Sharma, Chairperson - National Commission for Women and Dheeraj Puri, Co-chairman - ICC Northern Regional Council, representing the international scenario - the most vocal and powerful advocates of women empowerment not only in their respective countries but for all women across the globe - were Mariana Pacheco, Ambassador of Colombia, Ina H. Krisnamurthi, Ambassador of Indonesia and Pattarat Hongtong, Ambassador of Thailand.

"This was really a well-organised event by ICC. I am impressed by the prominent speakers and what they had to say," - Simrin Bakshi, Educationist - Bakshi Group of Companies, Central Park.

After the keynote speakers and the special guests of honour had addressed the audience, a panel discussion was held with notable women activists. The main theme of the discussion centered around the fact that the progress of a country is not possible until women are given equal status. They must be treated at par with their male counterparts. Their contribution to their respective fields needs to be acknowledged and applauded. Women also need to be provided equal opportunities in every arena.



Women all over the world have proven themselves as competent as men. In every sphere of life, women have had to face countless challenges. But, despite all these obstacles and difficulties, women have proved their mettle in a male-dominated society.

Debmalya Banerjee, Regional Director of ICC, and an organiser of the event commented, "The Constitution of India recognizes gender equality. From the Preamble to Fundamental Rights to Directive Principles of State Policy (DPSP), all these constituent elements of the Constitution promote a gender-just and egalitarian society. The Constitution also empowers the State to adopt measures of positive discrimination in favour of women. The state has also tried to bring about more significant involvement of women in Science and Technology. It includes motivating girls to take up science and technology for higher education, involving women in development projects that focus on scientific and technical inputs, developing scientific temperament right from childhood by inculcating value-based scientific education."

Simrin Bakshi, an educationist who has set up schools, commented, "Education is the most vibrant factor of advancement and growth. It is the only significant tool for anticipating women empowerment and human resource development in India. It gives light to the possibilities for access to employment and earning a livelihood, which in turn provides economic empowerment to women. In order to join the community of developed countries, people should understand the value and importance of women's education and make combined efforts to put India on a progressive track. Education makes the individual conscientious, enabling one to comprehend, interpret, criticize and eventually transform their environment. It results in the accession of an abundance of skills that heighten a person's enthusiasm and her proficiency to shape life in a better form."

"It is commendable that companies like 'Smartworld Developers' are taking the women's empowerment revolution seriously in our country. Such initiatives will go a long way in improving the economy of our country," commented Dheeraj Puri, ICC Co-chairman, Northern Regional Council. He further added, "We at ICC were delighted to have Summit Chair-ICC Women Summit, Aishwarya Bansal with us. She led the way with the confidence and strength of a true woman leader and industry role model!"

Founded in 1925, the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) is the leading National Chamber of Commerce with Pan India operations having offices in New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Chandigarh, Chennai, Patna and Ranchi. The chamber works on issues plaguing Indian Industry, brings them on the table and suggests the way forward. The chamber organizes more than 200 programs annually within the country and leads more than two dozen delegations globally. The membership of the chamber spans across many large corporations, domestic companies, start-ups, and exporters amongst others.

Set up by a group of pioneering industrialists led by G D Birla, the Indian Chamber of Commerce was closely associated with the Indian Freedom Movement, as the first organised voice of indigenous Indian Industry. Several of the distinguished industry leaders in India, such as B M Birla, Sir Ardeshir Dalal, Sir Badridas Goenka, S P Jain, Lala Karam Chand Thapar, Russi Mody, Ashok Jain, Sanjiv Goenka, Shashwat Goenka, Rudra Chatterjee, Mayank Jalan and Vikash Agarwal have led the ICC as its President.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

