ICCPL Bags 'Best Infrastructure and Real Estate Sector Campaign' Award

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Integrated Centre for Consultancy Pvt. Ltd. (ICCPL), the Delhi-based public relations firm with a presence in over 12 cities across the country, has bagged the award for 'Best Infrastructure and Real Estate Sector Campaign' at the sixth edition of Fulcrum Awards at a virtual awards ceremony.

Almost 500 professionals from public relations firms and in-house communication departments were invited to witness the awards function.

The PR award was given for the campaign that ICCPL ran for its client Housing.com, a leading proptech company. The PR campaign was around 'Yahan Search Khatam Karo' TV and digital advertising campaign of Housing.com featuring Bollywood actors Manoj Bajpayee and Rajkummar Rao.



The ad campaign showcased the brand as a single-stop solution for all housing needs - buying, selling, renting and moving in, and other property-related services. ICCPL divided the media campaign into three parts Pre-launch, Launch (News Platforms, A&M media, Financials), and Post-launch (Advertisement Campaign review, marketing plan, storyboard in leading A&M Media).

"We are delighted to get recognised for the hard work we put in to serve the interests of our clients. For Housing.com campaign, it was all about tactical moves and disseminating information at the right time to maximize the impact. We created interest and maintained the buzz from pre-launch to after launch for 45 days. 'Yahan Search Khatam Karo' secured 100+ media coverage in a span of 45 days in leading dailies and news platforms followed by post-launch interviews & ad reviews in leading publications," said Dushyant Sinha, Founding Director, ICCPL.

Amit Arora, Head, Corporate Communications & PR, Housing.com, said, "We are delighted at the appreciation that we have got in the form of this award. The success of a campaign is a testimony to the efforts made by Housing.com's Marketing team that has created the campaign along with our Ad agency along with the efforts made by our PR team- ICCPL that has successfully executed the earned media campaign."

ICCPL was started in 2011, and since then, they have made a strong name in sectors like Real Estate, education and automobile. The consulting firm now also is actively servicing clients in digital marketing and also creative designing. They have a strong presence in cities like Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Hyderabad & Kolkata.

