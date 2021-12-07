ICFAI Business School (IBS) claims to be the pioneer in case method teaching

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 7 (ANI/PRNewswire): ICFAI Business School (IBS) is a popular name nationally and internationally too when it comes to identifying the best Business Schools in India offering a 2-year full-time MBA/PGPM program and 4-year Ph.D. in Management.

It is not yet so common for any university to offer MBA/PGPM as well as a Ph.D. The program holds the immense potential of its area of projection. While the MBA/PGPM program deems fit for people aspiring to have a promising career and gain professional excellence in the corporate sector across all industries, Ph.D. is so designed for those who wish to build a career in management teaching, research, and/ or counseling.

ICFAI Business School (IBS) has proved its excellence in both the programs which has earned the university nationwide appreciation and awards in recent times too. Some of the recognitions to count over are being ranked as 25th among all over India in the list which includes all govt. and private institutions, 12th in the list of top 100 private B schools in India and ranked 5th amongst institutions in South zone, under a survey done by Business Today for the best business schools in India.

From the list of many parameters and prospects which ICFAI Business School (IBS) possesses to boast over, one of the scopes which have turned out to be a strength to the institution in shaping good managers and leaders for the corporate sector is its unique "Case Study-based method of course curriculum".

A major part of both the programs (MBA/PGPM and Ph.D.) is designed to deal with Case Studies. This singular approach has proved itself to have helped the students understand many real-time situations in a depth and has provided them with a lot of practice in excelling in case analysis and problem-solving.

Case method teaching indeed is a very detailed approach, as it lets the student learn, understand and analyze a diverse variety of problem situations in a classroom format. For this to be more convincing it is important to know how the case study method of teaching works.

Case studies imply those projects wherein students are expected to analyze the crisis in a business problem, find out an alternate solution to the same, present in the class and discuss it. ICFAI Business School (IBS) holds pride to have one of the best syllabus and variance in Case Studies, which are acquired on permission from various firms across the world and even those which are simulations; designed by experienced corporates and professors across the world.

ICFAI Business School (IBS) MBA/PGPM program offers extensive exposure to students in case analysis and helps them in understanding the situation from a managerial point of view. It sharpens their analytical skills and even their decision-making potentials & problem-solving skills. Usually, any professional crisis in the real world doesn't spare much time and opportunity for people to solve, and this is a space where the competency level of employees is marked and noticed.



The ones who can resolve an issue faster and in the smarter way win the trophy to be more of an asset to the company, and those who lag behind eventually lose a lot of opportunities in spite of having complete knowledge and other skills in their domain.

Crisis management is one of the most important needs of any firm, repetitive and continuous case study analysis during the MBA/PGPM program provides enough practice to the students to prepare them for real-time new situations.

ICFAI Business School (IBS) not only provides case method material to the students but also trains them in managing with many aspects related to the same such as analysis methods, time management, and deliberation skills.

Similarly, even a Ph.D. program needs to undergo the first two years of varied functional management exposure which includes Case Studies too. Based on the learning they have achieved the students go ahead applying for original research by writing a qualifying exam for the same.

ICFAI Business School (IBS) has branches across 9 different cities in India offering a 2-year full-time MBA/PGPM program and Ph.D. in IBS Hyderabad (Off-Campus) in Bangalore. People who aspire to undertake either of the programs through ICFAI Business School (IBS) have to apply and appear for IBSAT, which is a qualifying exam for ICFAI Business School (IBS). The test comprises multiple-choice questions and is of 2 hours duration.

The test aims in analysing the applicant's ability in quantitative techniques, data interpretation/ adequacy, vocabulary, reading comprehension, logical reasoning, and general knowledge. The selection process is taken ahead with Group discussion, presentation, and personal interview for those who qualify in the written exam.

