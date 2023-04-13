ICICI Foundation and K J Somaiya Institute of Management sign MoU for inclusive and sustainable growth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): K J Somaiya Institute of Management (KJSIM), a constituent institute of Somaiya Vidyavihar University (SVU), and the ICICI Foundation have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen their collaboration and facilitate the exchange of knowledge and resources towards inclusive and sustainable growth.

The MoU outlines several areas of cooperation between the two institutions, including to develop joint research projects, initiatives and case studies, knowledge sharing sessions, work on reducing carbon footprint with faculty and rural immersion, summer internships and live projects for students. Both the institutions believe these initiatives will allow MBA students to learn and appreciate social impact, and inculcate value-driven leadership.

Anuj Agarwal, Chief Operating Officer, ICICI Foundation for Inclusive Growth, said, "The need of development sector in our country are vast and diversified. It is important that academia and practitioners come together and implement models which are customised to specific need in a way that it can be replicable, scalable and sustainable. This partnership between K J Somaiya Institute of Management and ICICI Foundation will not only pave the way for communities to benefit, but also facilitate creating social leaders for tomorrow as the young generation works on these projects getting exposure of social sector and rural India."



"We are delighted to establish this partnership with the ICICI Foundation," said Prof. V. N. Rajasekharan Pillai, Vice-Chancellor, Somaiya Vidyavihar University. "Their expertise and resources will be invaluable to our faculty and students, and we look forward to collaborating on research and educational initiatives that will have a meaningful impact on the society."

Raman Ramachandran Ph.D, Director, KJSIM said, "Both organizations recognize the importance of collaboration in achieving their respective missions and believe that this MoU will provide a solid foundation for a long and fruitful partnership. We look forward to working closely together to give our students experiential learning in inclusive and sustainable growth. We are also excited at the prospect of documenting the stellar work of ICICI Foundation as case studies."

The MoU between the KJSIM and ICICI Foundation is effective immediately and will remain in effect for three years, with the possibility of renewal.

