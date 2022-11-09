Iconic engagement rings set in platinum

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Celebrities are consistently setting trends with their unique and spectacular platinum engagement ring styles.

Ariana Grande, Anne Hathaway, Natalie Portman, Priyanka Chopra, Jennifer Lawrence, and Beyonce are only a few of the celebrities who've been photographed wearing their most special platinum ring over the years.

Why is a platinum setting so popular for an engagement ring? Platinum is a naturally white metal and 95% pure (unlike white gold), so it brings out the brilliance of diamonds. And platinum's tenacity allows it to stay as is through the passage of time, so engagement rings can be passed along to future generations!

Platinum Guild International, the marketing association for the platinum jewelry industry, highlights some of the most popular engagement ring designs.

Ariana Grande

This Toi-et Moi style features an oval diamond and a pearl on a thin platinum band. Rumor has it that the pearl was from Ariana's late grandfather's tie pin.

Anne Hathaway

Anne's ring features an emerald-cut center diamond on a thin diamond-studded band, set in platinum. The ring was reportedly co-designed by her husband (who also happens to be a jewellery designer) since he wanted to make sure she would love the style.

Natalie Portman

It has been reported that Natalie's husband was very involved in making sure that the jewellery designer considered what Natalie would want in her engagement ring such as recycled platinum for the metal, an antique old-mine cut diamond center stone, and certified conflict free smaller stones for the band.



Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas reportedly closed an entire Tiffany & Co. store in order to select the perfect engagement ring for Priyanka. It features a cushion-cut center diamond of approximately 5 carats with tapered baguette diamonds on the side, set in platinum.

