Iconic gemstones set in platinum

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): What do Lady Gaga and Gwyneth Paltrow have in common? They've worn some of the most iconic and spectacular gemstones set in platinum to the Oscars. Why is platinum such a popular setting for significant gems? Platinum jewellery is made of 95 per cent pure platinum with minimum use of other ingredients - making it the finest metal available to us today. Platinum is the metal of choice for most red-carpet events around the world. The who's who of the fashion and glamour world love to style their ensemble with this naturally white, precious metal.

At 45.52-carats, the Hope Diamond is the largest known blue diamond! This stone dates back to the 17th century and was reset into a platinum necklace design by Cartier in 1911. It's surrounded by sixteen 1-carat brilliant-cut white diamonds and suspended from a chain with forty-six white diamonds.



Elizabeth Taylor was surprised when her husband Mike Todd transformed a favorite pair of costume earrings into a design with real diamonds set in platinum.

Lady Gaga wore one of the largest yellow diamonds in the world (128-carats!) which dates back over a century. Only 2 other women have worn the yellow diamond previously, one of them was Audrey Hepburn in promotional photos for her film "Breakfast at Tiffany's".

Gwyneth Paltrow originally borrowed her platinum jewellery, including a 40-carat choker, when she was nominated for an Oscar in 1999. After she won, her father surprised her by purchasing the necklace

Platinum is 30 times more rare than gold. Mined from deep within the Earth and transformed into jewellery with a minimum of other ingredients, platinum's lustre, strength and durability are well known. Platinum is widely known for its ability to withstand daily wear without thinning. This noble metal, one of the strongest, natural materials on the planet, is also one of the longest-lasting. Platinum jewellery is almost entirely pure, at 95 per cent purity even when it's set with diamonds making platinum one of the finest metals available on the market today. Platinum is the natural choice for milestone jewellery, such as engagement rings and wedding bands, because it holds significant gemstones better than any other precious metal. Being 40 per cent denser than gold, platinum holds diamonds better than any other precious metal. Platinum is extremely durable. And unlike other white metal, which retains their whiteness only by being plated with rhodium, platinum jewellery does not need to be plated.

