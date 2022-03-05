Iconic Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe launches its promotional campaign in India

New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): A hectic lifestyle, erratic working hours, lifestyle diseases and now the ongoing Pandemic threat impacting your health, depleting taste and nutrition, these are indeed challenging times! Fret no more...as the world-renowned Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe project has launched its promotional campaign in India to introduce red delectable, nutritious and juicy canned tomatoes from Italy in India for the first time!

Widely acclaimed and known for their delicious taste and nutrition, tomatoes are ideal to boost immunity and restore your body's microelements and minerals. A single tomato has some remarkable qualities such as low sugar, low fat and less calories, which make it light. Most importantly, tomatoes are rich in vitamin A, vitamin C, potassium, minerals, fibre, soluble protein and antioxidants such as lycopene, which is highly nutritious, wards off infection and is good for your heart... So, in effect these canned tomatoes meet the exact nutritional requirements recommended by nutritionists.

Processed by advanced machinery according to the highest European safety standards, European and Italian canned tomatoes are an absolute delight for any consumer across the world. All kinds of canned tomato products, including whole peeled tomatoes, chopped tomatoes and cherry tomatoes etc. are widely used in Europe for sauces for pasta and pizza, even to make desserts, as well as perfect for Indian dishes (chutneys, curries, rice) and other dishes to provide your daily nutrients.

In Italy, a tomato is a bit like a mother - always there for you, giving joy and happiness as well as reassurance, doing you good. No other fruit has this kind of strong and unifying symbolic value especially when we need the warmth, care, energy, nutrition and abundant sunshine which can accompany us to ensure a wonderful and healthy winter. European canned tomatoes - whether whole or chopped - do not contain salt, pesticides or any thickening agents.

Speaking on this occasion, Guglielmo Vaccaro, President of OI Pomodoro da Industria Centro Sud Italia said, "India offers immense potential for our world-famous product. The cuisines and flavours here are unique, authentic and flavourful owing to its diversity. Canned tomatoes are a perfect ingredient for preparing scrumptious recipes and they are always available, both for chefs and home cooks! Just open the can! "

As a concentrated aggregate of beneficial nutrients, Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe gradually dissolve their nutrients during slow cooking and achieve a perfect balance with cheese and vegetable ingredients, providing a perfect blend of protein, vitamins, antioxidants and minerals.

In the extreme cold, nothing is more heart-warming than a bowl of hot tomato soup! No wonder our members account for the majority of all the processed tomatoes in Italy, and nearly all of the whole peeled tomatoes produced in the world.



Red Gold Tomatoes From Europe - Italian canned tomatoes are now available in India through all Modern Retail stores and e-commerce.

So warm up to the delicious, healthy and wholesome world-acclaimed Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe canned tomatoes to stay healthy, cheerful and active!

A true Art of Perfection. Perfect for your table!

For in-depth insights into the European and Italian tomato industry or for some delicious recipes using canned tomatoes, visit our website www.redgoldtomatoesfromeurope.com and follow us on Instagram @redgoldtomatoesfromeurope & on Facebook @redgoldtomatoesfromeurope

Look for us, as well, at leading International Food Trade Shows: we will be present at the upcoming editions of SIAL, Mumbai.

Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe is the name of the EU (European Union) project to raise awareness of EU preserved (canned) tomatoes 100 per cent made in Europe. Canned preserved tomatoes are produced by a traditional process that keeps intact all the flavour of the fruit, picked at the peak of its ripeness and aroma.

Disclaimer

The content of this promotion campaign represents the views of the author only and is his/her sole responsibility. The European Commission does not accept any responsibility for any use that may be made of the information it contains.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

