iCreate announces iTERF, a Global Fellowship Programme to promote multidisciplinary technology entrepreneurship research, at Startup20 Sikkim Sabha

Ahmedabad (Gujarat)/ Sikkim [India], March 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): iCreate (International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology), India's leading technology innovation-based startup incubator, today announced the launch of a one-of-its-kind global research fellowship programme, iTERF (iCreate Technology Entrepreneurship Research Fellowship). Aimed at initiating interdisciplinary inquiry into technology entrepreneurship, the iTERF programme is an intrinsic part of the Startup20 Engagement Group of G20 countries, under the Indian Presidency in 2023. iTERF will present an opportunity for selected researchers to become part of the engagement activities of Startup20.

Commenting on the launch, Avinash Punekar, CEO, iCreate said, "We are thrilled to launch iTERF which has been part of our charter and a fond wish of our founder, Late Dr H. Anil Kumar. We believe that it will facilitate the creation of a strong knowledge ecosystem that will serve the common objective of iCreate and Startup20, which is fostering innovation and supporting emerging entrepreneurs. By bringing together interdisciplinary perspectives, we hope to develop a holistic understanding of the technology entrepreneurship landscape, and this will become a vital input in building, nurturing and growing innovation ecosystems. We look forward to welcoming researchers from diverse backgrounds and from across the world, and supporting them in their pursuit of new ideas and insights."

With iTERF, iCreate and Startup20 seek to initiate interdisciplinary inquiry into technology entrepreneurship using lenses that range from anthropology, economics, engineering, management, philosophy, psychology, sciences, sociology, and technology, among others. Areas of inquiry would be on the following themes:

- Startup ecosystem harmonization, institutional mechanisms & G20

- Startup funding & ecosystem wealth creation



- Startup ecosystem in the context of inclusion & sustainability

- Startup ecosystem & effects on global culture

- Startup ecosystem, economy development & global outlays

According to iCreate, while the iTERF programme aims to democratise research in the rapidly evolving domain of innovation and entrepreneurship, a rigorous evaluation process has been put in place to ensure that the research output is world class. Following a stringent screening and selection process, the two winning proposals will be announced at the Startup20 Summit, scheduled on 3rd July 2023, at Gurugram. The researchers would be reviewed quarterly and given a lifetime recognition as 'iTERF Fellows' on completing their research project.

Winner of the National Award for Technology Business Incubator 2020, iCreate (International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology) is an autonomous centre of excellence of the Government of Gujarat and is India's largest institution for transforming start-ups based on tech innovation into successful businesses. Located in a state-of-the-art 40-acre campus at Dev Dholera in Ahmedabad, it has supported over 544 innovations and 47 patents with a 'high-touch, entrepreneur first model', connecting them with mentors, markets, and money. Embedded systems and IoT are a focus area for iCreate, in domains like electric vehicles, agritech, smart cities, health tech, industrial automation, and renewable energy, among others. It is home to Cisco's largest Innovation Lab in India and has partnerships with leading institutions in the US, Israel, and other countries. It has a strategic partnership with CSIR, India's apex organisation for science and technology, and with leading institutions worldwide.

