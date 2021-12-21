iCreate facilitates USD 300 million worth MoU between Gujarat Government and CHARGE+ZONE

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): iCreate, India's leading startup incubator has facilitated a partnership between its supported start-up CHARGE+ZONE, a technology-driven EV Charging Networks company and the Government of Gujarat, for USD 300 Million investment, in an endeavour to set up a network of un-manned, app-driven 10,000 charging stations within the state of Gujarat on national and state highways, and scale it up to 50,000+ charging stations to cover pan-India.

The MoU between both the parties was signed today as part of the Investment Promotion Activity for the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2022 with an objective to amplify the charging infrastructure for EVs on National and State highways across India.

The MoU signed between both the parties aims to further electrify 10,000 kms of National and State Highways in the next 3-5 years with super-fast charging stations and will lay the foundation in creating a robust charging infrastructure model for the country, thereby helping enable e-mobility for the consumers. The Government of Gujarat will facilitate CHARGE+ZONE to obtain necessary clearances and approvals from the concerned departments of the State as per the existing policies of the State Government.

"When PM Modiji was conceptualising iCreate as an engine of producing job creators, he might have had Baroda's Kartikey Hariyani in mind! Kartikey's own brilliant insights and drive, coupled with iCreate's incubation support (starting in early part of 2019) helped him create CHARGE+ZONE - a company that has gone on to become the reference point in the EV Charging industry. The founders of iCreate, its Chief Mentor Shri Parag Amin and I, all are very proud that a start-up that was an idea in the summer of 2018 is now strong enough to help make the State of Gujarat a leader in Indian EV Charging infra. This vindicates iCreate's vision of being the place to be for tech innovators. This MoU with the Government of Gujarat coupled with the very successful magnetless EV motor project with Sona Comstar and our EVangelise EV Innovation program have made iCreate a reference point for EV innovators in India!" said Anupam Jalote, CEO, iCreate.

Supported by iCreate, CHARGE+ZONE also provides comprehensive EV Charging solutions by offering Energy-as-a-Service with battery swap stations, app driven convenience and cloud based technology. While the national /state highways will be deployed with super-fast charging stations, CHARGE+ZONE aims to bring in AC type 2 Max charger and AC Type 2 Mini chargers for corporate campuses, gated communities, business/IT parks etc.

Commenting on the announcement, Kartikey Hariyani, Founder & CEO, CHARGE+ZONE said, "It is an honour for us to partner with the Government to electrify the roadways with EV charging points in the country. With this, we have taken a step closer towards achieving our mission of setting up one million charging points in the country and consequently, accelerating the adoption of EVs in the country. Having achieved this milestone, I would like to extend a big token of gratitude to iCreate for empowering us with the required resources and representing us with various stakeholders in Government PSUs, Central Government as well as state Government to achieve our mutual mission to revolutionize the EV industry."



CHARGE+ZONE has created an active B2B and B2C network for EV charging for both fleet and retail customers by setting up 1250+ charging points across 400+ EV charging stations serving around 3000 EV (car+buses) on a daily basis. It now looks forward to setting up new hubs for 3000+ electric buses for intercity public transportation in 10+ states in India. Since Gujarat has a vibrant manufacturing ecosystem, the Government will support the start-up with procuring the required resources and charging units from contract manufacturers as well as renewable energy and battery storage to create a 100% reliable EV charging network.

iCreate (International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology) is an autonomous centre of excellence of the Government of Gujarat and is India's largest institution for transforming startups based on tech innovation into successful businesses.

Located in a state-of-the-art 40-acre campus at Dev Dholera in Ahmedabad, till date it has supported over 444 innovations and 30+ patents with a 'high-touch, entrepreneur-first' model, connecting them with mentors, markets and money. Embedded systems and IoT are a focus area for iCreate, in domains like electric vehicles, agritech, smart cities, healthtech, industrial automation, renewable energy, among others. It is home to Cisco's largest Innovation Lab in India, and has partnerships with leading institutions in the US, Israel and other countries.

To know more, please visit: www.icreate.org.in.

CHARGE+ZONE (TecSo Charge Zone Pvt. Ltd.), is an EV Charging company, leading the development of electric-vehicle charging networks in India. With a fully automated technology developed indigenously for super-fast EV charging as well as battery swap, CHARGE+ZONE provides EV Charging solutions, Software-As-A-Service as well as Energy services in the form of re-fueling EVs.

To know more, please visit www.chargezone.com or email at info@chargezone.com.

