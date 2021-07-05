ICSE ISC new reduced syllabus 2021-22 update! How to start preparing?

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI/Oswaal Books): Education boards are changing the status quo basis the effects of Covid-19 pandemic. Due to the second wave and rising infections this year, the 2021 exams including the Boards had to be cancelled.

After learning through online classes for the whole year, students demanded online exams. But when even that wasn't possible, a new assessment scheme was devised to prepare results for students of 10th and 12th.

Now, the 2021-22 academic session has begun and Covid-19 hasn't fully been neutralized. So, children are still attending school through online classes. To avoid last minute crisis, the education boards are thinking of different steps right from the start. One such step is the reduction of syllabus for English and Indian languages for ICSE and ISC 2022 exams.

The CISCE has reduced the ICSE and ISC syllabus for English and Indian languages for the coming academic session. It is considering to reduce the syllabus in other subjects as well.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has said that subject matter experts are being consulted before slashing the syllabi so that quality of the content doesn't suffer.

Let's look at some ways to start preparing for your 2022 exams from right now so you outperform your own self:

Take one chapter at a time - It's just the start of the year and you have enough time to give every chapter. So when you learn a new topic, get a deeper understanding, practice previous years' papers and master the chapter. This way, at the end of the year, you can prepare for the exams faster as you will only need to revise.



Use innovative learning methods - Better performance requires a better approach. Mind maps make remembering a lot of information easy and fun. Concept videos can help with understanding. Answering tips and examiners' comments provide valuable insights about what is expected.



Improve writing quality - How do you ensure that your paper stands out from the hundreds of papers that the teacher will check? When so many students will write for the same questions, you need to have a better writing style to score more. Studying toppers' answer sheets can help you polish your answers.

Practice consistently - The more you practice, the more confidence you gain to face any kind of paper- be it easy or tough. Familiarise yourself with the paper pattern by solving previous years' question papers. These Question Banks is designed to provide ample practice in an exam-focussed way. Practicing helps increase writing speed too.

Don't forget to have fun - Watch a movie, play outdoors, take breaks. Don't exhaust yourself by studying 24/7. Give your mind and body time to relax and rejuvenate. You can study better when you are in a good mood.

Studying regularly in small instalments from the beginning is the only way to ensure that you are not burdened and stressed right before your exams.

