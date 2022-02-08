[ICSE ISC Semester 1: Three Post Result Major Updates] 7 Major Guidelines For Semester 2 Boards Exam-Readiness

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI/Oswaal Books): The Council for the Indian School Certificate of Examinations (CISCE) declared the ISC and ICSE result on 7th Feb 2022.

Students who did appear for the class 10 and class 12 semester 1 board exams can check out their results on the official website of the portal -- cisce.org. Students can also check the mark sheet via SMS as well

CISCE Releases Computer Generated Marksheet for ICSE, ISC

The CISCE has declared computer-generated mark sheets. The semester 1-mark sheets won't be issued from the council office or schools. Students need to download the same from CISCE official websites. No student will be declared pass or fail just yet. Those who get less than 33% marks will have to score better in semester 2 to be passed as passing marks are 33%. The final result will include both semester 1 and semester 2 exams thus semester 2 can be another chance to improve the score.

CISCE Semester I Result: Rechecking Registration

Students who are not satisfied with their ICSE ISC semester 1 exam results need to apply for rechecking. The rechecking window is available at cisce.org. Students can either apply directly or ask schools to do so on their behalf. In both cases, a fee of Rs 1000 will be applicable. The last date to apply for rechecking is February 10. The window will only be open for three days. Hence the rechecking window will be closed on February 10 at 10 am.

How to Ensure Marksheet is Error-less?

After downloading the mark sheet, students need to ensure that there is no error in the same. In case of a mistake, they need to alert the authorities at the earliest. If not rectified, the error might run through the final results too. Students can not only alert schools but also reach out to the board via asicse@cisce.irg and asisc@cisce.org. students need to check the following in the mark sheet:

1. Name of student

2. Name of school

3. Registration number

4. Calculation of Score

5. Spellings

This year, the hard copy of the mark sheet will not be available to students, and they can download their digital mark sheet from cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

7 master tricks to prepare well for Semester 2 Board Exams 2022

Students who would be giving ICSE Semester 2 Board Exams need to take all the basic tips into consideration to be secure when. The master tricks to prepare include:

1. Never Give Up-Be A Nadal:

If your ICSE ISC Semester 1 Marks are less than expected, it's time to learn from your past mistakes. Analyze your strength and weakness. Work out on your weakness and boost up your strength. For e.g., make A Dynamic 1 Day Pre Scheduled Time Table For Study, Clear Your Concepts, Revise Properly, etc.

In Australian Open 2022, Rafael Nadal won record 21st Grand Slam title. Nadal's five-hour-and-24-minute triumph, after being down by 2 sets, thrilled a raucous crowd on a warm Sunday night at Rod Laver Arena.

2. Understand the syllabus:(Starting A Few Steps Behind Does Not Get Failure)

ICSE students must fully comprehend the curriculum. Ignoring it will not make any difference. From basic to advanced, consider all the aspects included in the syllabus and start preparing for ICSE ISC Semester 2 Board Exams 2022. Check out the mark percentage as per the lesson and then give your time to it. If you have the motivation and will to do something great, just take time to sharpen your saw. Starting a few Steps Behind Does Not Get Failure

Textbooks first always

Students do tend to compare their preparation approach with their peers who might be using other reading materials apart from textbooks i.e., Guides, Online lectures. Sticking to the textbook and practicing back exercise questions and examples are more than sufficient. Students should make the textbook their bible. Rarely does a question or concept that is beyond the text come in ICSE ISC Board Exams



3. Decode The Exam Pattern (Keep Yourself Tested With Sample Paper Extensive Practice)

For students, revision creates a big role. If you are not doing the revision efficiently, there is a possibility that you may start forgetting the concepts. Thus, instead of going through the concept once, prepare a schedule where revision is also included. First, you may refer to ICSE ISC Official Sample Papers For ICSE ISCSemester 2 Board Exams 2022. For additional practice, you may refer to Oswaal ICSE ISC Semester 2 Specimen Sample Papers Class 10 & 12 for Board Exams 2022. It contains all the latest typologies of MCQs And Subjective Questions, along with cognitive exam tools For Semester 2 Exam Readiness.



4. Solve Every Question Type (Chapter-wise Preparation)

For semester 2 as well, practice papers are also available, and ICSE students can go for them. The practice paper is designed by keeping the syllabus and exam pattern in consideration. Always choose the practice paper from a renowned author and start preparing. Instead of going for multiple books, go for a single publication and prepare well for the exam. (Different books have different methods mentioned, and as a result, students face confusion if they choose multiple books.)

ICSE Chapter-wise Topic-wise question banks with add-on exam ready toolkit and likely questions are good to go while preparing chapter-wise and also for chapter-wise final preparation

5. Doubt clarification:

You may always have some doubts while participating in a practice session or learning the concept. Do not be late to clarify all of them with your teachers. The respective subject teacher will help you to understand the exact concept behind the question. That will help you to learn the concept easily, and you will feel doubt-free.

6. Take regular breaks to enjoy yourself

Avoid long hours of continuous study. Every 50-60 minutes, take regular intervals. It's a good practice to relax your brain and retrieve your energy to get on top for the next session of study. It helps to keep your brain focused and alert.

Practice the art of relaxation

Exercise and meditating is the key to improving concentration. Henceforth, indulge in activities such as, going for a walk in the park early before you start studying or spending some time in meditation.

Follow these expert tips and concentrate on performing to the best of your abilities while not worrying much about the end results.!! For more updates on CBSE board exams, follow india.com.

7. Time your speed.

When you are solving chapter-wise questions banks or sample papers for ICSE ISC Semester 2 Board Exams 2022, make sure you time yourself. Divide your time among each section and if you are slow, try to speed up. Ensure you don't leave any questions un-attempted.

Don't have too much on your plate.

Have your thought process very clear, and do not pressure yourself to cover things that are beyond your reach. Exercise your brain in a constructive way. Be clear in your mind, and do not burden it with lots of thoughts. Make realistic targets for a day.

Final verdict:

For ICSE students, the semester 1 examination result creates a big role and, likewise, the semester 2 examination.

Don't forget to start preparing for semester 2 after having your semester 1 examination result in your hands. Last-minute preparation is really very important, so one cannot ignore it.

If you are having any doubts about any of the aspects, reach out to your respective teachers and clarify them.

