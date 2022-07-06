IDeA World Design College bags several awards for its new campus

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 6 (ANI/PRNewswire): IDeA World Design College, which has been in the news several times this year, first, for its first batch topping the University ranks, is yet in the news again for its new campus, Crystal Hall, Bangalore.

It was inaugurated last year and is the brainchild of Architect Thomas Abraham who also mentors students at IDeA.

Crystal Hall has won several national and international awards including USA-based World Architecture Community Awards, Architecture MasterPrize and International Design Awards, this year. Apart from this, it was also the finalist at the Indian Institute of Architects Awards 2021 for which the award ceremony was held at Goa, early this year.



Architect Thomas Abraham has also been invited to receive the Bronze A' Design Award at Milan, Italy in July this year for the new campus of IDeA.

IDeA World Design College runs short-term and long-term graduate programs and is affiliated to Bangalore Central University. IDeA conducts several of its hands-on practical courses at Crystal Hall so that students can use a larger canvas to explore their design ideas. The college was the recipient of Best Design Educator by Times of India in the year 2018 and has also been on the press several times across the globe for its excellence in design and design education. Students also get the opportunity to design for professional shows like Miss India and Architectural Digest, apart from submitting their designs for international award competitions. The work of its interior design students was selected as a finalist for the Society of British Interior Designers Award last year.



"We wish to train and mentor many more design aspirants from across the globe. This year, with a bigger and better campus, the students are thrilled as they are ready for an entirely enriching experience. As the seats this year are limited, we wish to attract the best minds in design for which those interested can get in touch with our admissions team," said founder Thomas Abraham.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

