IdeaMySpace successfully executes 500+ plus projects Pan India and Internationally

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI/SRV): IdeaMySpace, an architectural design firm based in Hyderabad, has successfully achieved a milestone of executing 500+ projects Pan India and Internationally. Initiated by Nanda Kishore GV, IdeaMySpace has recorded staggering revenue growth of 135 per cent since its inception in 2018. With a mission to provide holistic assistance to home seekers, IdeaMySpace's inventive approach makes the experience unforgettable and hassle-free.

With digitization at its peak and being the need of the hour, IdeaMySpace incorporates Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality to provide interior design and architectural needs. With IdeaMySpace, users get instant floor plans and outstanding home interiors by distinguished designers in the country at the click of a button.

Sharing his thoughts on achieving the substantial milestone, Nanda Kishore GV, Founder of IdeaMySpace said, "We understand that every requirement is different and we need a curated approach for each project. IdeaMySpace offers custom interior plans that can be readily executed along with the right kind of furniture. Additionally, our website also consists of a list of diverse floor plans for users to choose from, best suited to their requirements.

Nanda Kishore GV further added, "IdeaMySpace follows a step-by-step process to achieve this and delivers on what we promise. Firstly, a home seeker can go through a list of diverse home plans and select one that suits them best. The home plan can be customized also before finalizing it. Secondly, for interior services, there is a team of design experts who can be consulted over a free consultation online. Thirdly, they bring the chosen design to life right to the consumer."

IdeaMySpace as the name suggests provides an experience to the users of how their new home before the process starts. With a state-of-the-art Idesk which is a unique blend of VR & AR, IdeaMySpace lets users make instant changes as per their specifications. With an end-to-end supply chain and transparent process, users can rest assured about getting the best value for their money and time.

Unique offerings at IdeaMySpace:

- Tech-enabled efficient home solutions

- Unique AR&VR technology, providing an immersive experience

- Transparent process with online project tracking and updates



- Designs made with expert precision that passes various quality checks

- 10-year warranty on all your modular units

- 24/7 customer assistance from start to finish

- On-time execution of plans

- Free online consultation

Committed to excellence and providing tech-enabled expert solutions, IdeaMySpace is now planning a robust expansion with exclusive Experience Centres and franchise opportunities Pan India. At present, IdeaMySpace has an experience centre in Hyderabad and by August 2022 the brand plans to expand to Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Kochi, and Pune.

For free consultation, call/whatsapp - 18005474849, 7995333683

For free consultation email on support@ideamyspace.com

To know more, visit - https://ideamyspace.com/

