IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): IDFC FIRST Bank today announced the launch of FIRST Private Infinite, the country's first-ever standalone metal debit card, in partnership with Visa, the global leader in digital payments.

FIRST Private Infinite is a lifetime free card designed specifically for customers who are part of the Bank's FIRST Private program, a premium savings and wealth offering. The FIRST Private program offers an unrivalled banking and investment experience to customers and comes with a range of exceptional investment, banking, lifestyle and wellness benefits.

A statement black card, FIRST Private Infinite is crafted from hybrid metal with details etched in silver, created to deliver an exclusive payment experience. True to its top-of-the-line proposition, the benefits of FIRST Private Infinite debit card are specifically curated for premium cardholders and include complimentary domestic and international lounge access for cardholders and companions, unparalleled insurance coverage, a road assistance program and access to golf courses across the country.



Amit Kumar, Head - Retail Liabilities, IDFC FIRST Bank, said, "Metal cards are preferred by customers given their distinctive look and feel. Our FIRST Private Infinite debit card adds luxury and style to our customers' payments experience. It is crafted to stand out fresh and aligns with the exclusivity of the FIRST Private program. As the industry's first metal debit card, FIRST Private Infinite takes our cards portfolio to the next level of quality and excellence."

T R Ramachandran, Group Country Manager, India and South Asia, Visa said, "At Visa, we are delighted to partner with IDFC FIRST Bank on their affluent debit proposition - the FIRST Private Metal debit card. A set of carefully curated benefits and experiences across travel, health & insurance, dining, entertainment and lifestyle, coupled with the power and promise of the Visa network and brand, is sure to resonate with affluent Indian consumers and households. We eagerly look forward to the launch and scale-up of this innovative card offering."

IDFC FIRST Bank offers a comprehensive digital savings account solution that includes a seamless online account opening process, video KYC and a new age digital platform for mobile and netbanking with easy-to-navigate user interface. The Bank's digital wealth management solutions are available to customers on the mobile app and netbanking platform which offer unique features such as a 'Consolidated Investment Dashboard'.

Created in 2018 by the merger of renowned infrastructure financing institution IDFC Ltd. and leading technology NBFC, Capital First, IDFC FIRST Bank, with a balance sheet of Rs. 1,72,502 crore, has provided over 30 million loans in its combined history and serves customers in over 60,000 villages, cities and towns across the length and breadth of the country. In a short time, the Bank has expanded to 599 branches, 185 asset service centres, 720 ATMs including 99 recyclers and 630 rural business correspondent centres across the country, a next-generation net and mobile banking platform and 24/7 Customer Care services, and is incrementally growing digitally. IDFC FIRST Bank is committed to bring high-quality banking at affordable rates to India. The Bank also offers technology-enabled corporate banking solutions.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

