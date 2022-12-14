IDFC Mutual Fund partners with Swiggy and Indian Railways to deliver Ready-to-Invest Fund Box

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): IDFC Mutual Fund's latest investor awareness campaign to promote Index Funds, does some 'out-of-the-box' thinking by promoting Index Funds in a 'Ready-to-Invest' Fund box.

It positions Index Funds as an investment vehicle ready for savers to start their investment journey as its path is already charted-it follows the underlying Index. IDFC Mutual Fund partnered with the online food ordering and delivery platform, Swiggy, to deliver the Ready-to-Invest Fund box with their delivery in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore.

Additionally, the boxes are also distributed on Delhi-Lucknow Shatabdi Express, Delhi-Chandigarh Shatabdi Express, and Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express. A total of 3 lakh ready-to-invest fund boxes were distributed.



The aim of the campaign is to raise awareness about Index Funds which provide a simplified and effective route for investments. India has more than 50 crore income tax permanent account numbers (PANs) but only 2.2 crore mutual fund investors. The initiative was focused on making mutual funds a dining table discussion, creating a much stronger top-of-mind recall.

Campaign Video: youtu.be/anqEnRB6XRo

Over the past two to three years (even before the pandemic set in), Index Funds consistently saw in-flows and even built wealth for investors. A chunk of this inflow was led by Do-It-Yourself (DIY) investors and as the markets went up, these investors reaped benefits. However, since Index Funds are not as actively marketed by all AMCs and Financial Advisors, as they should ideally be, many retail investors missed the initial wave.

IDFC Mutual Fund believes that the India growth story is set to continue in the long term and that there is still time for retail investors to be part of the journey. IDFC Mutual Fund believes this is the right opportunity to create awareness about Index Funds and let the retail investor know what the fund can offer so that these investors do not lose out on investing in Index Funds, even if it is a small amount.

