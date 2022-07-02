IDT and MANTRA presented India's first sustainable fashion show curated by IDT fashion design students

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 2 (ANI/PNN): Institute of Design and Technology and MANTRA organised a Sustainable Fashion Conclave and a Fashion Show based - Fashionova 2022 on 26 June at Sarsana, Surat, with the aim of introducing the concept of sustainability to the textile and fashion industry of Surat.

At the conclave, pioneers from the industry discussed the need and shifted to sustainability. The panel included Roop Rashi, Textile Commissioner of India who joined in an online mode, Usha Pol, Deputy Director General (level 15) at office of Textile Commissioner, Mumbai, R.S. Bachkaniwala, (President, MANTRA) who spoke about sustainability in textiles, Mangesh Kanwate (IDFL) who guided the audience about certifications and their benefits and importance, Dr. Swapneshu Baser (Deven Super criticals Pvt Ltd) who shared his knowledge about improved, eco friendly, green technology for textile dyeing using supercritical fluid, Anjani Prasad (MD, Archroma) who spoke about sustainability in apparels, Dr PP Raichurkar (Director, MANTRA) who shared the R&D projects of MANTRA on sustainable technologies, Manjul Parikh (Research Coordinator, MANTRA) who informed about the recent MANTRA patents on pollution prevention and sustainability, Akash Marfatia (GBM Fabrics) who explained the innovative textile sustainable high fashion women's wear fabrics, Dr Virendra Gupta (Reliance Industries Ltd.) who spoke about the sustainable fashion industry through functional thinking and circulatory and other eminent panelists.

The conclave came to the conclusion that Technologies developed and a package of practices developed towards Sustainability in Textile manufacturing is the need of the hour in the decentralised sector of the Textile Industry; MANTRA can guide and help implement through its Technical personnel, especially reduction in water consumption, reuse of water, energy consumption and energy audit and green technology applications with the support of enviro audit to preserve and protect the environment to protect life cycle pof the product by reduce, reuse and recycle raw material use product development, especially high-value-added products in advance Textile material devweight reelopment. The following needs detailed R and D for applications

1. Plasma Technology application in Textile

2. Eco-friendly ozone and weight reduction processes in crepe georgette and schiffons manufacturing

3. Energy and enviro audit

4. Water less dyeing Technology Supercritical



To monitor the entire product cycle traceability, MANTRA- IDFL-IDT supported programs could initiate to incorporate in Textile manufacturing processes. This initiation could be supported by the development of products by the different brands by designing and developing sustainable Textile products in India with Traceability in the entire value chain to meet quality requirements in the National and International Market. Especially for medical and apparel sportswear textiles to cater to the needs of the health sector in the country. This initiative could be done in the Surat Industry cluster to develop a Sustainable Textile value chain. Designers and Technical personnel developed with this concept can bring sustainable mfg Technology in Textiles.

The conclave was followed by a fashion show choreographed by Keyur Desai. It was nothing short of spectacular, with models from Mumbai walking the ramp in the gorgeous garments created by IDT students on 13 themes using sustainable materials and methods. All the collections underwent 2 rounds of final juries, technical and designer. The technical jury panel for this year included Gayatri Iyer, Sangeeta Choksi and Seema Kalavadia. And the designer jury panel at the show was made of some of the biggest names in the industry, like Niti Singhal (Founder, Twee in One and Shark Tank Fame), Rajat Suri (Founder, Unit by Rajat Suri), Prerna Gupta and Chandrakala Sanap. The chief guest for the event was Usha Paul, who attended the event on behalf of Roop Rashi.

The themes also showcased the traditional, forgotten art forms of India like Gond Art, Rogan Art, Madhubani painting, etc., with the aim of reviving them and bringing them to the limelight. A collection recreating the Sanjhi art form of Mathura was also designed by the students inspired by a discussion in Parliament brought up by Hema Malini.

RS Bachkaniwala, President, MANTRA, said of this initiative, "MANTRA and IDT have tried to initiate sustainable manufacturing in decentralised and organised sectors of the textile industry by showcasing the present sustainable manufacturing processes.

"We are trying to bring sustainable fashion to a wider audience by connecting it with luxury through this fashion show to motivate our audience. We are thankful to MANTRA for joining hands with us on this cause." said Ashok Goyal, Chairman, IDT.

