"If we are gonna perform inception, then we need imagination"

New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI/PNN): Are you dreaming to be an entrepreneur, but don't have a startup idea? Or have an idea but need to get it funded?

Don't worry! E-Cell, IIT Bombay is here for you bringing the eighteenth edition of E-Summit '23, which is going to be held on January 28th and 29th. Registration Link: ecell.in/esummit

The event line up spans from highlight speaker sessions to interesting competitions catering to audiences across the board including investors, entrepreneurs, mentors, corporates, enthusiasts and students.

Some of the renowned speakers that will be coming to the E-Summit are Ashneer Grover (Founder, BharatPe), Kishore Jayaraman (President, Rolls-Royce, India & South Asia), Lalit keshre (Co-Founder & CEO, Groww), Harish Mehta (First Chairman, NASSCOM), Ankit Bhati (Co-Founder Amnic, OLA), Ashok Khemka (IAS Officer) and many more!

Besides these, be ready to hear the stories of famous content creators in India - Round2Hell, Prateek Sethi (POGO TV's FAQ), Harun Roberts (MAD) and Gaurav Juyal (Disney's Art Attack).



One of the most interesting parts of E-Summit is TTMM also known as The Ten Minute Million. TTMM is an on-spot funding event in its 9th edition this year, the event features startups across the country and abroad. Participants undergo a rigorous screening process after which selected startups are given a chance to pitch for ten minutes in front of renowned investors from India and are given on spot funding.

From Internships and Job Fair for students, Networking Arena for startups looking for networking, Startup Expo for startups enthusiasts, R&D Conclave for researchers and industrialists, Web 3 Summit for web 3 enthusiasts and various workshops covering all the trending topics, E-Summit has got everything covered for you.

Apart from these, to make things lighter and fun, there are many interesting games like Squid Game, The Corporate Duel, Fish Tank, Bid And Build, Boardrooms, IPL Auction etc. having exciting prizes of upto Rs 1 Lakh.

The 18th edition of E-Summit 2023 is being organized in association with Westbridge Capital, NPCI, NTT, Piramal Finance, Aditya Birla Ventures, HSBC Bank, Mahindra XUV 400, Wadhwani Foundation, JP Morgan Chase & Co., Tata Communications, Purestorage, IDFC First Bank, Ndhgo and Nobroker.

So register now at ecell.in/esummit!

