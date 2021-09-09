IFC, Snowman call innovators worldwide to bring climate-smart solutions to India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sep 9 (ANI): International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Snowman Logistics have launched a global open call for innovators to bring sustainable temperature-controlled logistics (TCL) solutions to the growing Indian market as part of IFC's award-winning TechEmerge Programme.

The TechEmerge Sustainable Cooling Innovation Programme is funded by the UK government's International Climate Finance.

With a total pool of up to 500,000 dollars in grant funding, it offers competitively selected innovators the opportunity to partner with Snowman to pilot new technologies, services and business models that improve the efficiency, affordability and help curb greenhouse gas emissions in the Indian TCL sector.



Snowman's Director lshaan Gupta said teaming up with innovators worldwide is a win-win proposition that will lower energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, create value for customers and ensure the sustainability of business moving forward.

Vikram Kumar, New Business Manager for infrastructure and natural resources in Asia Pacific at IFC, said gaps and inefficiencies in cold chains pose a major challenge in India and across the globe -- contributing to food waste and vaccine spoilage, and driving up costs for consumers, producers, and businesses.

"Innovations in cold chain logistics offer one of the most cost-effective ways to address this critical issue while strengthening India's fast-growing cold-chain sector and reducing the high energy usage and environmental impacts of conventional cooling technologies," he said.

IFC and independent cooling advisors will evaluate innovations for refrigerated warehousing, space conditioning for packaging and sorting, inter and intra-city mobile cooling solutions for pharmaceuticals and other temperature-sensitive goods, loT-enabled asset management and more. (ANI)

