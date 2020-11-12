IFFCO reduces price of NP fertilisers with immediate effect on all stock

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): IFFCO on Wednesday announced a reduction of Rs 50 per bag in the price of NP fertilisers across India with immediate effect on all stocks.

As per the statement by IFFCO on Wednesday, the reduction in the price of NP 2020:20:0:13 Ammonium Phosphate Sulphate fertilisers will help farmers in adding sulphur, a key input nutrient, to the soil.



The cost is reduced by Rs 1,000 per tonne as support to farmers, which is in line with reducing agriculture input cost to farmers and with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to double farmers income by 2022.

The company also said it will further keep on reducing prices wherever possible.

It also added that in September 2020, IFFCO had announced that they will not increase any cost of DAP and NPK fertiliser in this Rabi season for the farmers. (ANI)

