IFI Techsolutions earns Modernisation of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialisation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 (ANI/PRNewswire): IFI Techsolutions (www.ifi.tech), on Thursday announced it has earned the Modernisation of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialsation, a validation of a solution partner's deep knowledge, extensive experience and proven expertise in migrating and modernizing production web application workloads and managing app services in Azure.

Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their web workload deployment and management practices, including their ability to implement Azure App Service, are able to earn the Modernisation of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialisation.

As companies look to modernise their applications and take full advantage of the benefits that cloud computing can deliver, they are looking for a partner with advanced skills to migrate, optimise, and manage their existing web workloads to the cloud.



Speaking about this recent achievement, Puneet Bajaj, Partner - IFI Techsolutions, said, "We have been building and migrating Modern Cloud Native Apps since 2016 and it has been one of our fastest-growing solution area. Our team of Azure Certified Experts have worked on Modern Web App technologies like App Services, Azure Kubernetes, Azure Functions, Containers, Dockers etc. to deliver more than 100 such projects across the globe which includes some well-known names like Larsen & Toubro group, Mahindra & Mahindra group, Gulf Oil and R-pac International. Achieving this Azure Advanced Specialisation is a testimony of our capabilities being endorsed by Microsoft itself."

Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Microsoft, added, "The Modernisation of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialisation highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to migrating, modernising, and managing web applications in Microsoft Azure. IFI Techsolutions clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a path to start enjoying the benefits of being in the cloud."

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

