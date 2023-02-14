IGBC new approach on Net Zero emissions at Eco Tech Summit

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI/Atlantis Media): At the Leadership in Eco-Technology Summit, Praveen Soma, Principal Councillor of IGBC, Hyderabad shared some important insights of the Indian Green Building Council.

He said, "Green makes business sense, that's why big developers like Tata, Godrej, and corporate companies like Infosys are by design going green. IGBC has certified over 2000 products and certification is the end part. Buildings certified by IGBC, each flat consumes only 80 litres of water per day, you can calculate the savings. 2 million households i.e. 10 million people live in green homes. This is growing year after year. "

Hiten Sethi, IGBC & Architect, Hiten Sethi & Associates has designed India's first green Municipal building and won 3 citations in the Limca book of records. He said, " Green tech and a good design are complimentary to each other and help build sustainable iconic buildings. The new airport in Goa, certified by IGBC is using state-of-the-art green technology and saving 63 per cent of its energy consumption from the time it has been launched."



Rakesh Bhatia, IGBC member & Sr VP Eco First Services said, " Tata group has been pioneering Eco Tech making Heritage buildings go green and with IGBC many retail chains have been moving forward with eco & green technology innovations reducing carbon footprint and moving towards net zero emissions. "

Miki Kedem, CEO of Huliot India said, " Huliot India launched India's first Hybrid Sewage treatment plant customized for the Indian market. This will help save on electricity and reduce energy consumption. Its rollout by March 2023 will be across 20 states."

The Leadership in Eco-Technology Summit was supported by IGBC & IPA.

Huliot India was the Title presenter of the summit which was produced by Atlantis Media Ventures Ltd, directed by Dr Roshan Roddrigues, and excellently hosted by Adline Castelino, Ex Miss Universe 2020 runner-up. The summit will be telecast exclusively on Times Now and Mirror Now.

