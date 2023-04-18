Ignite IAS hosts world's first reality show - Life Skills in reality with Abhishek Singamsetty

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 18 (ANI/PNN): Ignite IAS, one of the leading coaching institutes for UPSC and other civil services examinations, recently organized the world's first Life Skills reality show in collaboration with Suman TV. The show was hosted by renowned psychologist and Ignite IAS board of mentors member, Abhishek Singamsetty. The show aimed to provide a platform for aspiring civil servants to showcase their skills beyond academics and help them acquire life skills and Utilize Survival Skills in Reality.

The show was a first-of-its-kind initiative that brought together students from different parts of the country to showcase their talents, passion, and drive to succeed. The process of selecting the participants was rigorous and aimed at picking the best talent for this unique opportunity. The show received immense response with students from across the country participating in the auditions.

Out of the many applicants, four UPSC aspirants were selected for the show. These four students Rakesh Gedela, Dinesh Naik Pathlavath, Umesh Chandra Alla, Reshmik Kakara of Ignite IAS were taken on a unique journey to the picturesque East Godavari Maredumilli Forest, located in the eastern part of Andhra Pradesh. The forest is known for its breathtaking natural beauty, and more importantly, for the fact that it does not have internet connectivity. The Team also Include Cameraman and Anchor Venkat from SUMAN TV.

The students were given a chance to disconnect from the digital world and explore the value of life skills. With the help of Singamsetty, the students participated in various challenges and activities that helped them learn important life skills like leadership, teamwork, communication, time management, and decision making, Survival Skills in Action.

Commenting on the initiative, Abhishek Singamsetty, Psychologist said, "We are thrilled to have organized the world's first Life Skills reality show. I believe that academics alone do not make a person successful, but acquiring life skills is equally important to succeed in life. And what better way to learn life skills than to disconnect from the digital world and connect with nature. The East Godavari Maredumilli Forest was the perfect destination for this unique initiative."

Chintam Srinivas Reddy, Director - Ignite IAS said that The show was a grand success and received a lot of positive ratings and feedback from the audience. With this initiative, Ignite IAS has once again proved its commitment towards providing a holistic learning experience to its students and helping them succeed beyond academics.





N.S. Reddy Chief Mentor & Director of Ignite IAS told that The Life Skills reality show is an innovative initiative by Ignite IAS and Suman TV to help aspiring civil servants prepare for the UPSC exams through a holistic approach. By providing a platform for students to showcase their skills beyond academics, the show aims to inspire and motivate other aspirants who want to join the civil services

The Selected Participants of the Life Skills with Abhishek Singamsetty reality show, expressed their gratitude towards the Ignite IAS management & Directors V. Pavan Kumar, Dean N. Anush Reddy & Principal M. Satyanarayana for giving them the opportunity to take part in the program.

Rakesh Gedela Ignite IAS Student appreciated the chance and said that the experience was a rare one that he would cherish forever. He learned a lot about the lifestyle of the people and was inspired by their selflessness, unity, and brotherhood. He also stated that the journey made him a stronger individual and he owes an everlasting debt to Igniteias, Suman TV, and Abhishek Singamsetty.

Reshmik Kakara also expressed his appreciation for being part of the reality show. he said that the journey reinforced his inner self and gave him a lot of confidence to accept any challenge in life. He learned that happiness is the sole purpose of life and nothing else can give you real happiness except staying with people who love you, standing by their side in their bad times, and helping them. He thanked IGNITEIAS, Suman TV, and Abhishek Singamsetty for the opportunity.

Umesh Chandra Alla said that he was beyond happy for being part of the reality show. He said that the journey was memorable and fun-filled, and he would always remember it. He thanked the management for the opportunity to learn the actual way of living life.

Dinesh Chandra Pathlavath stated that practical knowledge is more important than bookish knowledge as it helps one understand the ground realities of life. He appreciated the opportunity to learn about tribal life and the inspiration it provided. He learned that life has many ups and downs, but one must remember that there will be an up phase soon after a down phase. He believed that hardships may haunt us, but courage is our sword, and hope is our shield. He thanked IGNITEIAS for the opportunity to be part of the reality show.

