IGNITE Meraki- Pune Edition organized by IGNITE INDIA EDUCATION - Ranked No. 1 Coaching Institute for NID NIFT NATA UCEED CEED

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI/SRV): IGNITE Meraki- 2022 Pune edition was organized by Ignite India Education formally Known as IGE IGNITE GLOBAL EDUCATION PVT LTD. at JW Marriott Pune.

GINTE Meraki is an annual event organized by Ignite India Education which provides a platform for all students of classes 8th to 12th to showcase their talents.

The event was filled with festive vibrancy and youthful exuberance. This one-day design and fashion fiesta event was graced by the Chief Guest, Amitabh Gupta, IPS, Police Commissioner of Pune and the Special Guest of Honour, Shivaji Shinde, Chairman of Blossom's Academy, who specially came from Panchgani to spend time with the principals, teachers, parents, and the dear children. Sheetal Patil, the founder of Yashwant institute and Director of Takalkar Classes, was the second special guest of honour.

There were many dignitaries and speakers from various fields. Utkarsh Nemade, Writer Dr Shekhar Borhade, author, Neel Deshpande, Film Critic, Dr Pratik Rajan Mungekar, I Scientist, & global educator, Ram Zond Sir, Cine photographer also graced the event. IGNITE Meraki event witnessed more than 100 schools & colleges' participation, 2000+ student entries, 200 finalists and 100+ winners in Fashion Show, Fashion Styling, Architecture Projects, LawProjects, Management Projects, Hair & Make-up and other competitions.

''The Meraki Design Festival was a perfect amalgamation of students, parents, teachers and educators coming together to emphasize the importance of creativity and empowering youth voices. We will be organizing Workshops, Seminars, and other competitions throughout the year for Students, said Nidhi Mithil Bhandare, the Western Region Head for Ignite India Education & founder of Mindlancer.



Krishna Nand Singh, COO of IGNITE INDIA EDUCATION said " We are growing fast and looking forward to opening new centres in other locations - Interested individuals and organisations can join hands together we welcome Design, Management and Technology professionals to join this initiative" anyone interested is most welcome.

''The Energy of the Pune Youths was electrifying, and they will surely help lead the nation forward with their innovative ideas.'' He has added.

Founder of IGNITE INDIA & Designer Label RAINUSH, Renowned Designer Govind Kumar Singh Said "Ignite India Education is inspired by the former President of India Bharat Ratna Dr A. P. J. Abdul Kalam's vision of 'India Beyond 2020' Our aim is to fulfil his vision by empowering society and transforming India into a developed nation through education."

The 1 Day Carnival closed with a bang as Ignite India Education introduced various opportunities for the students to further their aspirations and Anson Andrews, a reputed public speaker, fondly reminded all in attendance that, ''The fire in a child is a tremendous gift of God and we all have a responsibility to protect and nurture it'' Meraki 2022 truly left an indelible impression on the minds of all the students, parents, teachers and educators.

Here are the Winners' students and School list: - Slam Poetry 1st - Angel Bhatia (Symbiosis Junior College) 2nd - Sharmeet Singh Makhija (The Icon Public School) 3rd - Purva Saini (Symbiosis Junior College),

Fashion show 1st- Anushka Pawar- Vrishti Kotak (Aditya English Medium School) 2nd - Kanak Agarwal - Kavya Parikh - Riya - Ananya Patil (City Pride Junior College) 3rd- Riya Mahabal (Aditya English Medium School) 4th Sanskruti Patil (PDEA English Medium Public School)

Fashion Styling 1st - Jahnvi Khanna - Vaishnavi Chauhan (Kothari International School)

2nd - Anushka Pawar (Aditya English Medium School) 3rd - Manasvi Balvitkar (Akshara International School)

Photography 1st - Abhay Mutha (The Icon Public school) 2nd - Shrinchin shahoo (Abhinav Public school) 3rd - Trisha Chawda ( Akshara Internation School) 4th - Mishti Vaid ( SNBP Internation School) 5th - Mayank Bansal ( Aditya English medium school)



Product Design 1st - Tejas Lokhande ( SNBP Internation School) 2nd - Harshvardhan K ( Kothari Internation school)

Art & Craft 1st - Anjali Madasa (SNBP International school) 2nd - Sakshi Jadav (Symbiosis jr Collage) 3rd - Akshita Bhangale ( City Pride jr Collage

Management 1st - Saartha Sagar Bhandari - Shreya Maslekar ( VK Patil Memorial school) 2nd - Diya Lasariya - Dhruv Agarwal ( City Pride Jr Collage 3rd - Akshita Bhangale - Anusha Bardiya (City Pride Jr College)

Face Make-up 1st - Rudraksha Warda - Saksham Kopnar (The Icon Public School) 2nd - Paulami Dutta- Srushti Kanase (Akshara International School) 3rd - Arahma Khan - Ananya Savant Law 1st - Nikunj Laad - Modini Swarankar (City Pride Jr College) 2nd - Shrishti Gupta - Sanaya Khanna (SNBP International School) 3rd - Sejal Bhushan Gupta - Karan Kamlesh Chhabriya (The Icon Public School) Science & Tech 1st Pronit Samal (Abhinav Public School) 2nd Vedant Atole (Abhinav Public School) 3rd - Sejal Gaikwad - Sarvesh Nilesh (PDEA's English Secondary School) Overall IGNITE MERAKI Winner - City Pride Junior College.

Shortlisted students presented their work to the eminent jury Ananth Acharya- CEO & Co-founder of The-Inversity (providing financial literacy to teenagers), Akash Kumar Gupta- Senior Product Designer (IDC-IITB alumnus), Akhilesh Kumar (MFM, NIFT), Ram Zond- Eminent Film Photographer, and other prominent faces of different industries, they evaluated their work and provided feedback and ideas to improve their work.



This year Meraki distributed Cash Prizes, Goodies, vouchers and workshops. Furthermore, many students will be provided with internship opportunities to felicitate them to understanding the working culture in different industries.

Unitedworld Institute of Design (Ahemdabad), Lovely Professional University (Punjab), Istituto Marangoni (Mumbai), Whistling Woods International (Mumbai), MITID (Indore) and five others design & management colleges, were the Education Partners with Ignite India and to felicitate the students with the immense knowledge through their professors.

The students and parents were engaged in conversation through Career Fest, a platform where various dignitaries from different industries engage in awareness and enable the students to make an informed choice about their careers.

The competitive friendly spirit of the students was appreciated by all gathered. Meraki 2022 truly left an indelible impression on the minds of all the students, parents, teachers and educators.

The list of winners of the event has been shared on Ignite India's Meraki website- www.igniteindiaedu.com.

Ignite India Education, established in 2006 is the Best Coaching for NIFT NID NATA UCEED CEED. This initiative is managed by Design, Management and Technology professionals. Ignite Study points have pan India presence, including Bangalore (Headquarters), Pune, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Patna and other locations. The objective of this Initiative is to guide, mentor and inspire young minds who want to pursue careers in the fields of Architecture, Design, Fashion, Fine Arts, Management and other new-age career opportunities.

Ignite India is spreading awareness among the new generation and providing preparation classes for entrance exams of Architecture, Design, Fashion, Management, and Law such as NATA Coaching, NID Coaching, NIFT Coaching, UCEED Coaching, CEED Coaching, CLAT Coaching.

Students can connect us to join our regular, weekend, crash course & Test Series to secure a good result, they can also download FREE mock test papers, previous year question papers and preparation tips from IGNITE INDIA APP. We have also uploaded preparation videos on IGNITE INDIA EDUCATION Youtube Channel.

Ignite India Education is proud to guide 25,000+ Students to join there deram colleges through NID, NIFT, IIT UCCED, IIT CEED, NATA entrance exams.

To know more visit: www.igniteindiaeducation.com / www.igniteindiaeducation.in

