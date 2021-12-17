iHub-Data IIITH announces Women Education Promotion Scholarships

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): iHub-Data, IIIT Hyderabad has announced Women Education Promotion Scholarships for their 36-week online course on Foundations of Modern Machine Learning (FMML), slated to commence from January 2022.

Under the scheme, all girl-students who are currently doing undergraduate programs in B Tech, would be extended scholarships covering 50 percent of the course fee.

Prof U Deva Priyakumar, Academic Head, iHub-Data mentions that the scheme is primarily aimed at empowering women students, especially those hailing from rural areas to join and complete high-tech training courses at affordable rates.

"Increasing participation from rural areas and bridging the gender gap in high-tech research domains are areas of priority, in all training programs offered by iHub-Data. The first course on FMML had seen almost 50 percent participation by girl-students, who are doing exceptionally well. We are looking at enhancing this ratio, as some of these niche deep-tech training areas are ideally suited for women,"says Prof Deva.

The last date for registration to the course is 25 December 2021, which is slated to commence from January 2022. The 36-week course is designed to augment the efforts of training, placement and higher-studies for undergraduate students pursuing 4-year engineering programs in CSE/ECE/EEE or allied domains, and align them to the needs of industry or research in deep-tech areas like machine learning. The course is administered by eminent Professors at IIIT Hyderabad - Prof CV Jawahar, Prof Anoop M Namboodiri and Prof Ravi Kiran S - who have made significant contributions in this domain.

Participants who complete the program would be awarded a Certificate of Merit from the institute. Course fees for general candidates is fixed at Rs 10,000 and for all eligible women-candidates it would be Rs 5,000 (inclusive of all taxes).

More details are available on website https://ihub-data.iiit.ac.in/mml2022

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)