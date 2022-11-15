IIA Honours Architects with lifetime achievement awards

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Indian Institute of Architects (IIA) felicitated and presented lifetime achievement awards to four eminent architects from Karnataka on the valedictory of the two-day Southern Regional Conference of IIA, that concluded on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

The architects Thomas, K Jaisim, Kiran Shankar and Santhana Krishnan were recognized and honoured for their contribution to architecture.

The conference, "Latitude" organized by the Karnataka Chapter of IIA discussed on the role of architects in climate change as the construction sector accounted for 36 per cent of the carbon emissions.



Noted architects from Canada, South Africa, Japan, Mexico and India deliberated on various global and regional architectural issues including timber construction technology in Canada (Richard Witt),), Urban design, landscape and architecture showcasing works in South Africa (Henri Comrie), Planning and design for equity, resilience and health of people and planet (Elizabeth Belpaire) and architecture and circumstances in Yucatan, Mexico (Javier Munoz).

Architects from India present various architectural aspects including materiality and special design (Sudhir Reddy), contemporary intervention in a traditional building complex (Krishnan Varma), the occupation and built form of rural Andhra Pradesh (Srinivas Daketi), alternative business techniques (Gouthama), tactical urbanism and designing for equity (Pavithra Sriram), contemporary buildings in timber in India (Sandeep Mukherjee).

During the conference Architect Neelam Manjunath conducted a workshop on Bamboo Construction and also launched her book "Let's Build with Bamboo". Eminent architects Peter Rich, J K Gupta, and Appanna Deshpande also launched their books during this conference.

Around 1,500 delegates and participants including students attended the conference.

