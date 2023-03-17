IIFL aims World Record with IIFL JITO Ahimsa Run on April 2 in 23 countries and 65 cities in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): IIFL Group, which is one of India's largest financial services conglomerates, aims to create a Guinness Book of World Records with the IIFL Jito Ahimsa Run to be held on April 2, 2023 across 23 countries and 65 cities in India. This is the largest such run for the cause of peace and non-violence. The run is organized by the ladies wing of Jito (Jain International Trade Organization) and IIFL besides Jito volunteers and supporters across the world.

One can register for IIFL Jito Ahimsa Run at ahimsarun.com to become a part of the run. The registration link opens on March 17, 2023 and one can choose the city and country they want to run in. The IIFL Jito Ahimsa Run aims at creating awareness for a better world to stop wars, hatred and bring peace and nonviolence in our surroundings.

'Ahimsa' means forgiveness, positivity, cosmic love, strength and brotherhood. Ahimsa is Shakti and in today's trying and turbulent times, we all need to come together and show our Shakti (strength). And what better day one can choose for IIFL Jito Ahimsa Run than just before Mahavir Jayanti, when we pay respect to Lord Mahavir - Lord of Forgiveness. This is a run for all communities, genders and age groups. The idea of the run is collective strength and inclusion.



The run has been endorsed by many public personalities across India and aims to initiate the younger generation towards peace and nonviolence at an early age to create a future generation where war and violence will become a thing of the past.

The idea of the IIFL Jito Ahimsa Run resonates with IIFL Group's philosophy - Fairness, Integrity and Transparency - and 'Seedi Baat' or straight talk. IIFL Group is a pioneer of financial inclusion in India by providing loans to over 8 million unbanked and underbanked customers and aims to fulfil the dreams of small entrepreneurs across India. IIFL Foundation works towards girl child education, health, poverty alleviation and livelihood on a large scale and has brought over 36,000 out-of-school girls.

IIFL Group, founded by Nirmal Jain has become one of the most successful financial conglomerates in India in just over two decades with distinctly listed businesses - IIFL Finance, IIFL Wealth (360 One), IIFL Securities and 5paisa.com - each in leadership positions in the segments they operate. The group also has two subsidiaries IIFL Home Loan, and IIFL Samasta Finance, one of the largest affordable housing finance and microfinance businesses respectively.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

