IIITDM Kancheepuram and IIITDM Kurnool adopt Abhyaz Experiential Online Learning Platform from MTAB Technology Center

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Chennai based MTAB Technology Center (MTC), has signed up with IIITDM Kancheepuram and IIITDM Kurnool to offer Abhyaz, an integrated online skill-building experiential platform for digital manufacturing technologies such as CNC, Robotics, Automation, and Industry 4.0.

The Abhyaz community platform integrates e-learning with engineering software applications to deliver practical skill assessments, workshops, and projects, from anywhere, any time, and with any modern web browser. With deliveries in local languages now made possible with Abhyaz, this enables teachers in the local regions to deliver manufacturing skills to a larger audience with ease.

Abhyaz is a play on the Sanskrit word abhyasa, which means to develop skill through repeated practice, perseverance, and commitment. This is a digital community platform that provides access to different engineering tools and applications connected remotely using a computer and the internet.

Trainers and scholars from different locations of the country are connected through this platform thus reducing physical barriers for building skills and executing engineering projects. This also provides an opportunity for scholars and industry professionals to collaborate virtually and enable them to continuously upskill themselves.

"We had signed up with Abhyaz as it is an excellent experiential platform for conducting different industry-oriented skill development programs like workshop, assessment, short-term courses, internships, contest and industrial project for faculty and student of different engineering institutions from diploma to doctoral levels," said Dr. D V L N Somayajulu, Director, IIITDM Kurnool & IIITDM Kancheepuram.



"With this platform, every student at both IIITDM Kurnool and IIITDM Kancheepuram will be exposed to hands on different applications and tools in areas of smart manufacturing, Industrial robotics, Industrial automation, IoT, switch gear, electrical machines, and digital electronics. It will also help the institution in moving ahead for alignment with the NEP 2020," he further added.

"Keeping in mind the objectives of IIITDM and the pace at which industries are implementing emerging technologies educational institutions are today facing challenges of building the curriculum and required infrastructure. We, at Abhyaz provide the flexibility to the institution in fine tuning the content and infrastructure aiming to meet industry skill requirements," said Sashi Sairaman, CEO, MTAB Technology Center (Abhyaz).

MTAB Technology Center (MTC), a spin off from MTAB Engineers was established in 2011 to focus entirely on skill validation and training. MTAB Engineers is the OEM suppliers of CNC, Robotics, Automation, and Industry 4.0 machines.

MTAB has a presence in 30 plus countries and across skill validation sectors including Industrial Training Centers, ITI, Polytechnics, Engineering Institutions & Universities. MTAB's Indian customers includes skill development government bodies such as APSSDC, ASAP, top engineering institutions like IITs and NITs, engineering colleges, polytechnics, ITIs, NTTF around the country and Industries like Delphi TVS, SIMA Association Rane, HMTI, IGTR.

The company also established the Siemens Centres of Excellence in PEC Chandigarh, VNIT Nagpur, NIT Warangal.

To know more about us, please visit: abhyaz.com.

