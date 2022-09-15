IIM Calcutta announces 15th batch of the executive programme in leadership and management with Emeritus

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Ranked as the #3 best B-School in India (NIRF, 2022) and #1 as per Business Today ranking (2021), the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) has announced the launch of the 15th batch of the Executive Programme in Leadership & Management in collaboration with Emeritus. Only a third of CEOs believe that their organisation's frontline leadership is of a very good quality (DDI, 2021). Alarming, isn't it? In this context, unlike the business world of a decade ago, where leaders could operate in isolation, this high-impact 1-year programme will provide immersive learning tailored to give on-the-move, high-performing professionals a competitive advantage with application-oriented knowledge and leadership skills to succeed confidently.

According to a Deloitte report (2022), organisations with strong leaders are 2.3x more likely to financially outperform their peers. The Executive Programme in Leadership & Management would equip professionals to anticipate, interpret and align to new hallmarks of managerial leadership through an approach grounded in data-driven research and practical business insight. Senior professionals, leaders and business heads aiming to advance their cross-functional leadership skills and take informed strategic decisions to improve business growth and profitability will benefit from enrolling in this programme.

The programme curriculum is designed to help learners visualise strategic moves, identify allies, induce collaborations, manage fast growth, create organisational resilience, and nurture people, amongst other learnings. This 1-year programme is delivered through an interactive pedagogy that integrates case studies, simulations, and a capstone project, interspersed with two on-campus immersions and live online lecture sessions from leading IIM Calcutta faculty. Towards the end of the programme, upon successful completion, participants will receive a certificate of completion from IIM Calcutta and the prestigious IIM Calcutta Executive Education Alumni Status.



Commenting on the launch of the 15th batch of this programme, Programme Directors, Prof. Peeyush Mehta, Professor, Operations Management, and Prof. Ramendra Singh, Professor, Marketing at IIM Calcutta, said, "The global economy is witnessing a new narrative in the form of uncertain trade flows across borders, and business complexities arising due to the pandemic. The playbook of CEOs has changed due to the rising uncertainty. New debates and trade-offs are emerging that focus more on resilience in business models. These unprecedented developments have created new opportunities for business leadership, but also have created new sets of challenges for leaders. IIM Calcutta's Executive Programme in Leadership & Management prepares the managers for leveraging these opportunities and addressing these challenges. The programme is taught by faculty members of IIM Calcutta who provide theories and inspire with best practises in leadership and other relevant functional aspects of business."

Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, said, "According to PwC India 2022 report, 54 per cent of Indian leaders realise the importance of identifying the skills needed to keep pace with the changing times. The role of a leader today is not only confined to a particular skill but also includes bridging themselves as per changing business demands. It is essential to upskill periodically to keep pace with the increasing business demands. This programme would help senior leaders attain a competitive edge in their domain through industry-leading insights from leading IIM Calcutta faculty into the challenges of dynamic leadership and management ecosystem and develop a culture of innovation to strive towards organisational goals."

The 15th batch of this programme begins on September 30, 2022, and has a fee of INR 6,04,000 + GST, with flexible payment options and low-cost EMI options available. The programme is offered through Emeritus, a global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable, offering a digital-first, seamless learning and high engagement experience. Visit the programme page for more details on the programme.

