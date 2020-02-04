IIM Calcutta to offer Post-Graduate Certificate in Healthcare Management in association with Times Professional Learning's The Second Wind

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Feb 4 (ANI/PRNewswire): The optimistic overview of the Indian healthcare industry is indicative of its workforce requirement.

Apart from doctors, nurses and the paramedical personnel, the industry is also in need of other skilled workforce such as; qualified healthcare management professionals.

IIM Calcutta, one of the premier Indian business schools, in association with The Second Wind (TSW), an initiative by Times Professional Learning (from The Times Group), offers Post-Graduate Certificate in Healthcare Management (PGCHM), a one-year full-time residential programme.

Its objective is to provide customised management education to healthcare professionals and train them in managerial leadership.

PGCHM's unique programme delivery is a blend of academic modules and Industry Immersion Programmes (IIPs).

It includes a mix of case studies, lectures, assignments, expert presentations and participant presentations. Upon course completion, participants receive IIM Calcutta certification with alumni status.

One of the main highlights of the programme is its comprehensive and highly relevant course content. It covers a wide range of topics which include industry overview, healthcare economics, contemporary healthcare conversations, health law, etc., which help the participants to have a thorough knowledge of various aspects of healthcare management.

Furthermore, IIPs help bridge the gap between academic learning and real-life experiences. The Capstone Project gives the participants an opportunity to do individual and group projects under the guidance of a faculty from IIM Calcutta.

The programme is therefore highly suitable for healthcare professionals in general, hospital administrators, doctors, professionals from medical and allied sectors such as; pharmaceuticals and medical insurance as well as healthcare entrepreneurs.

Medical practitioners and administrators with a recognized MBBS/BDS/BAMS degree or equivalent and students with biotechnology and biomedical background are eligible for this programme.

Students from other disciplines with experience in the healthcare sector are also eligible. A minimum of 50 per cent in graduation/post-graduation and minimum work experience of two years in the healthcare sector are the other requirements.

The programme distinguishes itself from other similar programmes in India as it is highly experiential and interactive. It gives the participants an opportunity for active participation in the academically rich and vibrant community life at IIM Calcutta.

"This course is one of its kind. This program not only equipped me with knowledge and skills required to excel but also broadened my horizons, for prospects of employment in the healthcare industry", said Dr Purnima Arora from Batch II of the programme. Several other participants from past batches have similar thoughts.

The process for admission into PGCHM's next batch has already begun and the programme is scheduled to commence in March 2020.

For detailed information about the programme, visit https://timestsw.com/course/post-graduate-certificate-in-healthcare-management/

This story is provided by PRNewswire.


