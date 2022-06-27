IIM Lucknow and QuantInsti to launch Data Science in Finance Course for Professionals

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India's premier management institute IIM Lucknow and QuantInsti, the global leader in providing training in Algorithmic and Quantitative Trading have collaborated to launch a 6-month certification programme on data science in finance.

This new programme will guide the course participants from the very basics and help them learn and implement their learnings in a stepwise manner. It will be hands-on with dedicated career support, and corporate partners in 20+ countries.

Fast-growing domain of Machine Learning and Data Science



Machine learning & data science are rapidly being adopted in almost all fields. The global machine learning market is poised to grow to USD 90.1 billion by 2026 from USD 17.1 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 39.4 per cent, according to BCC research. And, the data analytics market is expected to reach USD 132.9 billion by 2026, from USD 23 billion in 2019, as reported by Market Research Future.

There is a concomitant rising demand for a skilled workforce to lead this technological revolution. With this course, one will gain the status of being an alumnus of the reputed IIM Lucknow, India's premier institute ranked 7th in NIRF rank in 2021.

