IIT BHU student Sangeeta Mishra wins India's top women coder title beating 73 thousand programmers at Geek Goddess 2021

New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI/TechGig): IIT BHU's third year student Sangeeta Mishra beats 73 Thousand women technologists to win the champion's crown at TechGig Geek Goddess 2021 edition.

TechGig Geek Goddess is India's largest coding competition for women technologists, aimed at showcasing the coding genius of women technologists. This annual event wrapped up its seventh edition recently with a grand virtual finale event. This edition saw record-breaking participation of 73 Thousand women technologists - the highest ever at this competition.

The coding competition had an open coding round and hackathons. At the hackathons, one could participate in any one of the three niche technology-based competitions: UiPath RPA Hackathon, American Express Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) Hackathon and Tech Aptitude Challenge. The American Express AI/ML Hackathon required technologists to build a model which would predict if a client will be inclined to a financial plan or not. The UiPath RPA Hackathon sought out-of-the-box automations that business users can instantly run from their UiPath Assistant. Notably, both these are real time business cases that these tech giants are seeking solutions to.

The open coding round had the most participation, followed by Tech Aptitude Challenge (15,965 participants), American Express AI/ML Hackathon (2,487 participants) and UiPath RPA Hackathon (2,196 participants).

Among the finalists, the number of tech students is more than double of professionals (315 students v/s 156 professionals) proving the eagerness of students to establish their skill proficiency, making them more employable.

Geek Goddess hosted its marquee Women Disruptors' Conference as part of the grand finale event. The conference was graced by 19 women technology leaders from American Express, Goldman Sachs, UiPath, EY Global Delivery services, TomTom, Thoughtworks, SAP Labs, Cisco, Capgemini, Verizon, GlobalLogic India, Intel, Ericsson and others. These leaders were a part of two panel discussions and three fireside chats where they discussed in detail how women technologists led innovations amid COVID-19 and how to thrive in the work world post-pandemic.

This year is significant in many ways than one as Geek Goddess launched tech-industry focussed 'Geek Goddess Diversity and HR Awards' to honour and recognise companies and leaders who champion the cause of gender-diversity.

Speaking at the conference, Sanjay Goyal, Business Head, TechGig said, "With Geek Goddess, we have created a complete ecosystem for women technologists to aspire, rise and shine in their careers. In 2015, Geek Goddess started as a coding competition for women technologists to participate and win accolades based on their performance. Gradually, we added a career fair where all participants can apply for their dream jobs. In 2018, we added the Women Disruptors' Conference where participants listen to the inspiring women in tech and learn from them. This year, we have added the Diversity & HR Awards to felicitate the companies and leaders doing outstanding work to promote diversity. TechGig rests on three pillars - Learn, Compete and Grow - and Geek Goddess is a perfect reflection of this vision."

Along with Sangeeta Mishra, eleven other winners were crowned in different categories. Overall the winners will take home prizes worth Rs 5.35 Lakh. These prizes were awarded in seven categories. Applauding the winners, Sanjay Goyal said, "My heartiest congratulations to Sangeet Mishra and all the other winners. There is no stopping for you to become the next Sheryl Sandberg or Tessy Thomas. More power to our #GeekGoddess".

"The future is bright for women technologists and the TechGig Geek Goddess competition is a great example of that," said Ruchika Panesar, VP and Head of Technology for American Express in India and APAC. "This year's coders achieved new heights and it was especially exciting to see so much interest and passion in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, an area of keen focus for us. Congratulations to all the participants, we can't wait to see what you go on to do next."

The winners for Geek Goddess Diversity & HR Awards will be announced soon. A bevy of upbeat tech companies have nominated themselves and their leaders in three different categories. The winners will be announced here: https://www.techgig.com/geekgoddess?source=PR

The complete list of winners is:

Geek Goddess 2021 champion: Sangeeta Mishra



1st Runner up: Arooshi Verma

2nd Runner up: Roopam Mishra

3rd Runner up: Sonal Kadwane

4th Runner up: Aanshi Bansal

American Express Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Hackathon:

Winner: Team ML Lover - Shreya Pawaskar

Runner up: Team Asteroids - Muskan Jain

UiPath RPA Hackathon

Category- Citizen Developer

Winner: Team Empower - Saritha Koroth, Rimjhim Agrawal

Runner up: Team HK - Katy Leung - Sui Leung, Katy Leung

Category- Pre-built Automation

Winner: Team Squid - Piali Adhikary

Runner up: Team Nike - Ebru Sarikaya

This story is provided by TechGig. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TechGig)

