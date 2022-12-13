IIT Bombay E-Cell's on-spot funding event The Ten Minute Million, famously known as TTMM is here

New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI/PNN): The fundraising process can be cumbersome and daunting for early-stage startups with no backing.

Nothing drains the positive vibes out of an early entrepreneur faster than wondering where to get the cash to cover expenses.

Around 1 in 3 startups in India fail due to a lack of funding. As a solution to these challenges, E-Cell, IIT Bombay brings you the ninth edition of The Ten Minute Million.

TTMM is a part of the E-Summit, which is conducted annually by E-Cell, IIT Bombay. The summit is host to the biggest of events, startups and speakers, making it the most extensive in the entrepreneurship and innovation space in Asia.

"Having an angel to watch over you is cool! But do you know what's really cool? An angel with money!"



Since its first edition in 2014, TTMM has continued to be that life changing moment where the funding process is revolutionized by allowing blooming startups to pitch their ideas in front of investors and stand a chance of receiving funding up to a whopping 2.4 million! Startups bring in fabulous ideas with diverse sets of businesses. One of the most unique features of this event is the live funding within such a short pitch time, drastically reducing the fundraising period. In addition, receiving valuable feedback from a panel comprising the most esteemed investors is vital for the growth of a business. It also helps build great connections for startups.

E-Cell IIT Bombay is hosting the ninth edition of 'TTMM', as a part of its annual flagship event - The Entrepreneurship Summit on 28th and 29th January 2023.

Over the years, the investor panel has consisted of Ajeet Khurana; Sanjay Mehta- Founder & Partner 100X.VC; Anoop Mathur- Founder & President, CORE Media; Bharatt Banka, and others. Participating in TTMM has also provided a head-start for several startups. For instance, Nosh Robotics, a kitchen robotic startup which received funding in the eighth edition of TTMM, has recently raised a pre-seed round of USD 1 million. With 1 out of every two startups winning investments worth millions, the previous eight editions of TTMM have witnessed overwhelming success. TTMM looks forward to achieving greater heights with this edition of E-Summit, Inception of Innovation.

In order to participate in this event, startups can submit their details and pitch deck using the registration link given below: https://ecell.in/esummit/ttmm/

