IIT Kanpur invites applications for new cohorts of eMasters in Economics, Fintech, Analytics, Communication Systems and Construction

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 18 (ANI/PRNewswire): The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is inviting applications for new cohorts (July 2023 intake) of eight eMasters degree programs in Economics and Finance in Business; Economics, Finance & Data Analysis; Economics, Finance, and Public Policy; Quantitative Finance and Risk Management; Financial Technology and Management, Data Science and Business Analytics, Communication Systems, and Sustainable Construction Practices and Project Management. The IITK eMasters degree programs launched in 2021, are designed to address the talent gap in core areas of Communication Systems, Fintech, Business Finance, Public Policy, Data Science, Analytics, Construction, Cybersecurity and Power regulations.

India's economy is rapidly growing and undergoing significant changes fueled by foreign direct investments and economic reforms. The country is now a global hub for material and services sourcing with a focus on manufacturing and service industries. In addition, sustainable construction has led to a 37% growth in green-certified buildings, while providing numerous job opportunities. Some estimates suggest that the global communications market is expected to reach around USD 400 billion by 2030, while opportunities for skilled professionals in finance sector, data analytics and fintech startups are set to grow manifold.

India requires a highly skilled workforce in all these fields to meet this upcoming talent gap. IIT Kanpur has designed these programs keeping such requirement in mind. The response to these programs has been phenomenal from the inaugural cohorts, demonstrating the high level of interest among professionals in pursuing further education in these areas.

Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur, says, "The rapid growth of India's economy and the increasing demand for skilled professionals in various industries has created a talent gap that needs to be addressed. IIT Kanpur's eMasters degree programs have witnessed terrific participation from working professionals looking to upskill themselves. The first batches of the programs completed the academic requirements within a year itself. These relatively new programs in Economics and Finance, Data Science and Business Analytics, Communication Systems, and Sustainable Construction Practices are designed to make the workforce agile and future-ready."

The executive-friendly eMasters degree programs do not require a GATE score for applying and can be pursued while being already employed. The flexibility of completion between 1-3 years is an added bonus of these unique programs.

The industry-relevant programs offer the scope of self-paced learning, coupled with a high-impact format with weekend-only live interactive classes. The 60-credit, 12-module industry-focused real-world curricula are taught by world-class faculty and researchers from IIT Kanpur. These also offer a credits transfer facility where a waiver of up to 60 credits can be transferred for higher education (MTech/PhD) at IIT Kanpur. Participants of the program get access to the IIT Kanpur placement cell, incubation cell, and alumni network, making it a rich career advancement and networking experience. As a part of the immersive learning experience, participants get to visit the IIT Kanpur campus to meet the eminent faculty and network with experienced professionals.

Professionals opting for these programs gain multidimensional expertise to overcome challenges required to shape the future of the country. Unlike most other diploma or professional courses, the eMasters degree program at IIT Kanpur also gives formal Senate-approved degrees at the convocation. To know more about the programs and apply, click here: https://emasters.iitk.ac.in/

Application deadline for the July 2023 intake for all these programs is May 12, 2023.

Offered by Department of Civil Engineering

https://emasters.iitk.ac.in/course/masters-in-sustainable-construction-and-management

Offered by Department of Industrial and Management Engineering



https://emasters.iitk.ac.in/course/masters-in-quantitative-finance-risk-management

https://emasters.iitk.ac.in/course/masters-in-fintech-and-financial-management

https://emasters.iitk.ac.in/course/masters-in-data-science-and-business-analytics

Offered by the Department of Electrical Engineering

https://emasters.iitk.ac.in/course/masters-in-communication-systems

Offered by Department of Economic Sciences

https://emasters.iitk.ac.in/course/masters-in-economics-finance-for-businesses

https://emasters.iitk.ac.in/course/masters-in-economics-finance-data-analysis

https://emasters.iitk.ac.in/course/masters-in-economics-finance-public-policy

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur was established on 2nd November 1959 by an Act of Parliament. The institute has a sprawling campus spread over 1055 acres with large pool of academic and research resources spanning across 19 departments, 22 centres, and 3 Interdisciplinary programs in engineering, science, design, humanities, and management disciplines with 540 full-time faculty members and approximately 9000 students. In addition to formal undergraduate and postgraduate courses, the institute has been active in research and development in areas of value to both industry and government. For more information, visit www.iitk.ac.in.

