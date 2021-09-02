IIT Roorkee launches online PG certificate programs on Data Science, AI, and MLOps with CloudxLab

Roorkee (Uttarakhand) [India], September 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IIT-R) today announced the launch of three online Post Graduate certificate programs in association with CloudxLab.

The cutting-edge curriculum provided through these courses will help one to get equipped in the fields of Data Science, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, and MLOps.

IIT Roorkee and CloudxLab had earlier signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch online courses in Deep Technologies on a global scale. The 12 months online PG certificate program consists of online live instructor-led sessions conducted by IIT Roorkee professors and industry experts.

These three PG certificate courses aim to equip learners to master deep technologies through comprehensive hands-on oriented learning. Anybody who has completed their undergraduate degree is eligible to enroll in these courses. As part of the course, learners will also be able to experience a one-week-long on-campus immersion program at the IIT Roorkee campus.

The key feature of the course is experiential learning. Learners enrolling in the course will be getting access to a fully equipped online cloud lab so that they can perform hands-on exercises included in the course very efficiently.



Prof. Raksha Sharma, Assistant professor at Department of Computer Science, IIT Roorkee, said, "Such a comprehensive hands-on oriented course coupled with a PG certificate from a prestigious institution like IIT Roorkee will add great value to the profile of any technology aspirant and will equip them to solve industry-relevant problems with utmost efficacy."

"These programs are specifically designed to address the rising demand for new-age technologies and will facilitate quality education in domains of Data Science, Machine Learning, and Deep Learning. The number of jobs in these domains are skyrocketing day by day. This is the best time to upskill, in order to stay relevant in the industry," said Sandeep Giri, CEO of CloudxLab.

The first batch of these courses are scheduled to start on November 7, 2021. The last date for submitting applications for the courses is September 26, 2021.

Find details here: www.cloudxlab.com/pg/iitr.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

