iLeaf Grand Banquet launched In Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): iLeaf Banquets, is a chain of premium banquet services after serving successful banqueting experience with iLeaf Ritz Banquets, R mall, Thane, has launched a new banquet in Navi Mumbai at the ground floor, Palm Beach Galleria Mall, Vashi, Navi Mumbai named iLeaf Grand Banquets.

It is located in the heart of Navi Mumbai and it is well connected to important parts of Mumbai and extremely easy to locate. It provides a signature setting for any kind of event to create an unforgettable experience.

This charming dynamic venue offers three plush banquet halls along with a stunning courtyard, three greenrooms for relaxation, as well as three state-of-the-art changing rooms. The palatial entity can accommodate about 100 to 1500 guests at a time and is spread across 21500 square feet and offers the finest amenities with a palatial feel that revitalizes the richness of the event. Last but not least this banquet enjoys a stunning ceiling height of 21 ft. and 3 life-size chandeliers to add to the grandiose of the place.

The spacious property offers customized services - from planning a wedding or a corporate function to executing the perfect wedding or a corporate event of any scale.

This one-stop destination is a perfect blend of luxury and affordability. Tailored to fit dreams of all sizes, iLeaf Grand Banquets matches budgets of all sizes as well. An array of luxurious amenities, excellent service, professional and friendly staff and a great location will add an extra dazzle to one's experience. It comes with nil parking worries, with ample space for cavalcade.

After serving luxurious banqueting experience for more than four years in Thane with iLeaf Ritz Banquet, the legacy moves on to a new chapter now in Navi Mumbai.

Commenting on the occasion, Pratiesh Ambekar, MD, ILeaf Banquet said, "We are overwhelmed with this launch and aim to provide luxurious banqueting experience through iLeaf Grand Banquet in Navi Mumbai and



nearby areas We aim to set higher benchmarks with this our vision is to deliver unforgettable memories. We believe in taking that one extra step and giving it a personal touch for our customers to experience it as their best day. We at iLeaf Banquet have always stood for quality and service excellence and this expansion reinforces our confidence to expand into this market. We aim to have more number of banquets in the near future

It is the brainchild of two young and dynamic mechanical engineers: Pratiesh Ambekar, Managing Director; and Abhishek Kadam, Director. Both have been part of the service industry for several years. They possess the hands-on experience required for successful event management. Both of them strive towards exceeding expectations and ensuring that every detail is just right' -- from decor to dessert.

iLeaf Grand Banquets, Vashi - Ground floor, Palm beach galleria mall, Vashi.

Call On - 9920461111 /02227841111

Log on to - www.ileafbanquets.com

Link for pictures - http://www.ileafbanquets.com/ileaf-grand-vashi-gallery.php

