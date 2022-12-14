Imagicaa 'Share The Joy' Initiative sets new Guinness World Records Title for 'Most People Unboxing Simultaneously'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 (ANI/PRNewswire): India's largest themed entertainment destination, Imagicaa created history on Saturday, 10th December 2022 through its fifth edition of CSR initiative 'Share The Joy' and marched its way into the prestigious Guinness World Records database. Imagicaa conducted a mega-gift unboxing event as a part of 'Share The Joy' to spread cheer and smiles among underprivileged children in association with the non-profit organisation Child Rights and You (C.R.Y).

Each individual gift box presented to each individual kid comprised of Imagicaa Cap, Imagicaa Characters colouring book, Imagicaa Character Themed Utility pouch and crayon set. As the kids opened their individual gift boxes and wore their respective caps at the same time, the entire activity translated into achieving a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® title for 'Most People Unboxing Simultaneously' where 1134 underprivileged kids together achieved this feat in under 5 minutes. This is yet another feather in the cap for 'Share the Joy' initiative post being inducted into the 2019 editions Limca Book of Records for Largest Collection and Distribution of Toys.



This historic feat was achieved at Imagicaa Theme Park, Khopoli under the supervision of the official representative of Guinness World Records, London, who handed over the record certificate to Imagicaa and its promoters viz. Manish Malpani, Jai Malpani, Ashish Malpani and Dipti Malpani. On the same day, a 24 feet high gift box called 'Box of Happiness', was also unveiled within the Theme Park to mark the event. Post the activity completion, all the underprivileged kids happily and excitedly enjoyed the rides and attractions, and were treated to lunch and snacks, hosted by Imagicaa.



Elaborating on the occasion and achievement, Dhimant Bakshi, CEO & CMO, Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd. shared, "Foraying into another exciting edition of 'Share The Joy', we wanted to meaningfully contribute towards the betterment of society and spread smiles for all. It is indeed a big day for us and I'm thankful to the entire Imagicaa team which managed this record breaking event seamlessly through their cohesive teamwork. More importantly it was truly a heart-warming moment to see 1134 kids full of energy and enthusiasm coming together to open the gift-boxes. Our real reward as Imagicaa is the happiness and smile that we could deliver on each kids' face as that's our brand's constant endeavour to create delightful memories."



On a closing note he added; "For the last two weeks of December, Imagicaa has curated a grand Christmas-style carnival alongside various fun activities right through Christmas week and ending the year with a special New Year Bash DJ event."

Located between Mumbai and Pune, Imagicaa is one of India's leading holiday destinations, offering a gamut of interesting and unique entertainment experiences under one roof through its international standard Theme Park, a Mykonos themed Water Park and the largest themed Snow Park that India has ever seen. Connected to the park is Novotel Imagicaa, a hotel that offers customized stay packages, acting as a basecamp for guests to relax and unwind. Imagicaa is the perfect hangout for school picnics, corporate visits and the ideal magical venue for theme weddings, photoshoots and memorable celebrations. With Imagicaa, Imagicaaworld Entertainment Limited has created an unparalleled 'all weather entertainment destination' that provides a compelling experience for every family at every step.

