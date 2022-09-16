Imagine hosts special launch of new Apple products

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Imagine celebrated the launch of the latest iPhone 14 Series, Watch Series 8, Watch Ultra, Watch SE and AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) at all their stores across India. The highly anticipated iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display 2, an advanced camera system for better photos in any light, an impressive all-day battery life and up to 20 hours of video playback.

The customers who pre-book and purchase the iPhone 14 series between September 16th and 18th get assured offers worth Rs 9,999 along with a chance to win a Bose Bluetooth speaker and other exciting offers.

At the launch, Imagine's customers also got to enjoy a series of specially curated activities. Select stores were adorned with decor, a red carpet, an iPhone 14 Pro-shaped Selfie Booth etc. to celebrate the launch. In addition, customers were also gifted a special Goody Bag with every purchase. The idea behind the launch event was to fulfil Imagine's promise of superior customer experience and product expertise while bringing more joy to their customers.



"With our core values guiding us, we look forward to continually enhancing the lives of our customers through advanced technology solutions and also being the leading provider of the latest Apple products in India," said Partha Sarathi Bhattacharya, Head of Retail at Ample Technologies which manages Imagine. Established in 2004, Imagine is India's first Apple Premium Reseller. It is a one-stop shop for the entire range of Apple products. In addition to Apple, Ample Technologies has also partnered with leading global brands like Bose, Under Armour and Asics in the retail space.

