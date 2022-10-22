Imagine - The Perfect Diwali Destination

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): This Diwali, Imagine gives Apple fans a reason to cheer.

With great offers ranging from 5 per cent OFF on iPhone 13 to up to Rs 2,500 FLAT OFF on the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, Apple fans have a reason to rejoice.

MacBook lovers too can buy their desired device at a discount of FLAT 7 per cent OFF (10 per cent OFF if they are students).

Imagine offers customers the triple advantage of a great shopping experience, top-notch service and helpful in-store staff. Customers can purchase the best quality Apple and third-party accessories as well as get expert care from the iCare service team all under one roof.

The well trained and patient store teams will help customers choose the right product for their needs as customer satisfaction is more important for Imagine than hard selling. With an NPS score of 85 per cent, a Google rating of close to 4.6 and Repeat Customer business of 50 per cent+, this is the testimony to Imagine's commitment to customer satisfaction. Everyone is welcome at the Imagine stores, so it's no surprise that they wow the window shoppers too!



The experts at iCare, the Apple Authorized Service Centre attached to most of the Imagine Stores are equipped to solve all problems related to the customers' device. Imagine is present across 25+ locations in major Indian cities and will expand its chain by 3 more locations in November; 2 in Bangalore and 1 in Trivandrum in order to increase the selection for Apple fans in those cities.

Partha Sarathi Bhattacharya, Head of Retail, Imagine - Ample, says, "Imagine's Diwali offers is bigger, better and the best in town. Backed by the great customer experience that we deliver, this Diwali, we are the natural destination for all Apple fans."

Imagine is operated by Ample, one of India's leading technology distribution companies. The company has a strong presence in both the enterprise and retail segments. While the retail stores cater to retail customers, the corporate team caters to the tech needs of large enterprises.

Apart from Apple, Ample also partners with other global brands such as Bose, Under Armour and Asics to bring the best of global and premium retail brands to consumers in India.

For more information, visit: www.imagineonline.store.

