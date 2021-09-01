ImaginXP collaborates with UiPath Academic Alliance program to build automation competency

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI/PRNewswire): ImaginXP, today announced that it has joined leading enterprise automation software company UiPath's Academic Alliance program.

As part of the program, UiPath will equip ImaginXP educators with knowledge, skills, and abilities required to adopt Robotic Process Automation (RPA) as part of the teaching program.

UiPath will also provide educators with curriculum, course content, learning materials, and the software required to train students.

ImaginXP will there after work with its partner universities to explore opportunities of incorporating RPA as part of various technical and non-technical programs. On successful completion of these courses, all students will receive a course completion certificate jointly issued by UiPath and ImaginXP under UiPath's Academic Alliance program.

The course also prepares the way for students to take the UiPath Certified RPA Associate (UiRPA) examination, an industry-leading RPA certification.



Commenting on the association, Dr. Neeraj Sharma, President - Alliances and Partnerships for ImaginXP, said: "The RPA market in India is growing at a CAGR of above 20.0 percent during the forecast period 2019-2025. There is a tremendous need to equip our youth with the required digital skills. Employers are focused on driving large-scale reskilling of the existing workforce to save a massive talent pool from redundancies and build a more productive workforce that leads to top-line growth. ImaginXP with this alliance will be fruitful in making an automation-ready workforce."

"As businesses adopt and imbibe automation as a critical technology, it has become imperative for the future workforce to be equipped with the right skills. With our vision of 'a robot for every person', we aim to democratise automation, making it accessible to all," said Anil Bhasin, Managing Director and Vice President, UiPath India and South Asia.

In the recently conducted Global Office Workers Survey by UiPath, 76% of the respondents in India felt that automation skills are critical for their future career success. The program aims to shape the future of work by facilitating an inclusive community ranging from young students to experienced professionals.

ImaginXP is enabling professionals to build their market value, as an outcome of learning from job-ready future-skill programs, designed to prepare students for the future.

