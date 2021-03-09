IMC Ladies' Wing in partnership with UN Women launches "Aamchi Mumbai, Safe Mumbai"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Ladies' Wing of IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, on the occasion of the International Women's Day, launched the project Aamchi Mumbai, Safe Mumbai in partnership with UN Women, with a goal to make the commercial capital of the country safer for women and children.

Chief Guest, Smt. Yashomati Chandrakant Thakur Sonawane, Hon'ble Minister of Women and Child Development, Maharashtra, extended her full support for the project. To ensure speedy justice to women victims of atrocities, six divisional level offices of the State's Women's Commission have been established on March 8.

She said, "Women need no longer tolerate any kind of oppression, they can come to the Women's Commission office to lodge their complaints."

The Guest of Honour, Vishwas Nangre Patil (IPS), Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Mumbai, shared the many measures taken by the police to address women's complaints of harassment and violence while reiterating the need for people to work together to make the city safer.

Special Invitee, MsNoopur Jhunjhunwala, Monitoring, Evaluation & Partnerships Lead UN Women, pointed out that during just the first two weeks of last year's lockdown, there was a two-fold increase in domestic violence and sexual assault cases. Talking about the rise in cyber-crime, she said, "Society needs to change. It's up to us to say it's unacceptable for the crimes to continue."



"A woman can reach great heights when she is fearless and not afraid of her and her child's safety. Women and child physical and mental safety is the basic need for any kind of progress," says Anuja Mittal President of IMC Ladies' Wing. She is supported by Vice President, Nishreen Khorakiwala; Committee Chairperson, Bharti Gandhi; Co-Chairpersons, Sheila Kripalani and Reena Rupani; and Committee Members, Arti Sanghi, Jyoti Doshi, Leena Vaidya and Sangeeta Pendurkar.

"Keeping in mind that the responsibility to achieve a safe city has to be shared by citizens, government, police and the society at large, we encourage all Mumbaikars to participate in making our maximum city, maximum safe," said Bharti Gandhi, Chairperson of the Aamchi Mumbai, Safe Mumbai Committee.

The Ladies' Wing of IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (then known as the Indian Merchants' Chamber-IMC) was established in 1966.

The IMC Ladies' Wing, while tethered to its parent body, is a thriving forum for creating socio-economic awareness and encouraging the spirit of enterprise, boasting of over 2,000 women members from various professions - entrepreneurs, professionals, corporate leaders, academicians, bankers, journalists, artists, social activists and homemakers - all of whom bring their own knowledge and insight to the Wing. It is the oldest and most successful ladies' business organisation in India.

The wing is poised to add new dimensions and address concerns and challenges of the present times through debates and constructive dialogue on various subjects, ranging from politics and economics to culture and development, hoping for a new era of change.

The IMC Ladies Wing seeks to nurture the development of an egalitarian inclusive society for a rapidly growing India. It is a true reflection of the changing status quo for women and their role in society.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

