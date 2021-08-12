IMC Swarnaa acquires Trillium Flow technologies in order to diversify its portfolio and expand its market presence

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], August 12 (ANI/News Voir): IMC Swarnaa Ventures Pvt. Ltd., a joint venture of Hubballi based IMC and Swarnaa Group of companies, announced the successful acquisition of 100% stake in Trillium Flow Technologies India Private Limited (earlier known as Weir India Pvt. Ltd.), a leading player in manufacturing Ball Valves, Butterfly Valves, Diaphragm Valves, safety relief valves and Plug Valves, under the well renowned "BDK Valves" brand, expanding their market offerings.

Well reputed in the domestic market, Trillium Flow technologies serve prestigious clients such as Reliance, Adani, ONGC, HMEL, NTPC, JSW, L&T, General Electric, Doosan, Siemens, Ion Exchange, including international clientele such as ABB Alstom, Hitachi and Honeywell, among others. Through this acquisition, the Company hopes to continue catering to the various industrial segments such as Oil and Gas, Power, Metals and Mining. In 2010, the Indian Company BDK Engineering Industries Ltd. was acquired by Weir Engineering services for INR 298.3 Crs., which was then renamed to Trillium Flow Technologies India Private Limited.

Commenting on the occasion, Bimal Mehta, Chairman, IMC Swarnaa Ventures Pvt. Ltd. said, "The acquisition of Trillium is a unique transaction bringing a pioneering leader in valve manufacturing back in the hands of Indians. This acquisition strengthens our presence in the category and our commitment to drive value for our customers. We look forward to combining IMC Swarnaa's capabilities with the talent and expertise brought by Trillium's team as we expand our market presence."

"Through this acquisition, we are confident of taking Trillium Flow Technologies to the next level with the support of our employees, customers and all other stakeholders and restore the company to its earlier reputation. The 56 year metals trade experience of IMC group combined with RDSO standard manufacture expertise of Swarnaa group will add an unparalleled growth to the new acquisition," said Dr. Ch. V.S.V. Prasad, Co-Chairman, IMC Swarnaa Ventures Pvt. Ltd.

Trillium Flow technologies' products have earned approvals from several customers over the years, making them a key supplier of valves for various applications. It boasts of excellent client relations in over 50 countries in the international market and a domestic presence spread across India, with a presence in over 11 cities. BDA Partners were the exclusive financial advisor to the Trillium Group. Bathiya Legal were the sole legal advisors, and Bathiya & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants were Financial Advisors to IMC Swarnaa Group.



IMC Swarnaa Ventures is confident of turning around the company by virtue of their excellent relationships on both the sourcing and customer side. "We believe that with our Customer Centric Approach, we would successfully meet our client's expectations and multiply our order book and sales in next 6 months," said Shyam Mehta, Director, IMC Swarnaa.

"We believe that there are several areas of improvement in the supply chain management which we are confident of addressing successfully and enhance the processes in production and delivery for efficient management," said Mounika Kore, Director, IMC Swarnaa.

IMC Group is a leading steel distribution house having presence in South and West India with over 55 years of operations. The Company has been representing Tata Steel (for Tata Tiscon/Tata Tiscon Readybuild Steel/Tata Structura/Tata Wiron), JSW Steel (for MS Sheets and Plates), amongst others. IMC has been consistently receiving awards of excellence from Tata Group over the last decade. IMC has more than 400 dealers and channel partners supported by 100+ strong sales and marketing team spread across regions.

Swarnaa Group of Companies is an organisation that has grown out of 30 years of hard work and perseverance by its MD, Dr. Ch. V. S. V. Prasad. The company incorporates several diverse fields of achievements such as Central government and public infrastructure construction projects like construction of ROB/RUBs in the heart of the city in record time with an excellence in the South Western Railway domain, manufacturing of Pre-stressed concrete sleepers to RDSO standards, hotel and restaurant business, wind electricity generators, Ready mix concrete (RMC), blocks and pavers production, Advertising, Real estate development and more.

Apart from the professional achievements, Dr. Prasad's cap is feathered with numerous philanthropic and humanitarian services. This has been made evident during this pandemic where Dr. Prasad has donated food and necessities to those in need and more importantly, secured and donated a large number of oxygen concentrators during the worst hit shortage. From feeding the needy to helping the underprivileged, Dr. Prasad is always within earshot of the person calling for help. Swarnaa Techno Constructions Pvt. Ltd., led by Dr. Prasad is a home to a team of more than 1500+ and all within exist as a family unit supporting each other and Dr. Prasad's pursuit of excellence.

