Immortals Solar becomes one of India's fastest-growing Solar supply chains with Pan-India presence

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI/SRV): Immortals Solar has expanded its presence in 29 states across India. Working with over 1500 trained and knowledgeable solar dealers, the company aims to fulfil its dream of converting the country from an electrical environment to a solar environment.

Established in Navi Mumbai, Immortals solar has become one of India's fastest-growing solar supply chains, providing pan-India services. There was a time when the founders of Immortals solar Dr Shashank and Piyush were on the verge of giving up their venture. In 2017, they formulated an idea to save nature by using the limited unpolluted resources available on earth. But this turned out to be a failure, the reason being the already established solar giants in the market with untrained solar dealers for the residential segment and the unaware Indian Population about the personal and environmental benefits of solar had turned out to be the biggest obstacles.

Dr Shashank's conscious could not allow him to stay calm. Looking at a destructive world with lost Indian values, he was very disappointed. Thinking of making a difference at an individual level, Dr Shashank decided to put an impact on a larger community. Piyush was equally worried about the prevailing changes in climate around the globe. If this climatic condition continued, a day would be coming soon wherein children would be "masked with oxygen cylinders".

Determined to make the world a better place to live in, Dr Shashank, together with Piyush initiated a bold step by becoming a 'Solar Consumer' first and then took over a dealership of an already established company to completely understand the problems faced by the consumers and the dealers in switching towards cleaner energy. Immortal solar decided to fill the gap in consumer awareness, need and satisfaction by appointing and training dealers across India. These dealers would be certified after the complete training process. This makes customers deal with a knowledgeable person who is capable and eligible to provide a solution to their problems. The sales were not just limited till the commissioning of the project, but it was a relationship established for the next 25 years.



Apart from being just a company, Immortals is an "Emotion". They believe that "Saving money on electricity is cool but saving Mother Earth is cooler." With rapid development and growth in India, we have forgotten the roots of Indian culture which has turned out to be destructive for everyone. Immortals thus reflect this strong deep rooted Indian culture through their work and beliefs.



IMMORTALS solar has named its four pillars as per the names of the Vedas. RIG stands for Solar trained supply chain with 1500+ dealers (G maps- IMMORTALS POWER STATION); YAJUR stands for solar knowledge base and training; SAMA for the solar community for experts and customers; and ATHARVA which is a global peer-to-peer online solar leasing platform created to monetize sunlight.

The solar company serves its customers with 'Made in India' ALMM and BIS certified MNRE approved solar panels. A big thanks to the Indian government for their support with the launch of the National Portal for Rooftop Solar for on-grid systems. This start-up is innovating solar solutions in India through its technological integration, making it affordable for the Residential as well as the Industrial segment. They have facilities such as sanctioning loans as well as an Indian Government subsidy for solar setup and also offer free AMC (Annual Maintenance Contract) for the first year to the existing customers of any brand of solar systems installed pan-India.

Apart from making solar power accessible and affordable for every income group, their under-development platform ATHARVA is the revolution in the field of solar supply chain, killing the price-sensitive market. At the comfort of your home, you can now buy solar power generating assets and get it leased globally to monetize sunlight and be a proud contributor towards a clean and green Immortal future. Solar has always been a one-time investment, which attracts 'Cost over Quality 'among Indian consumers, installers are sales agents, and not just selling and disappearing with no after-sales service.

Immortals is fighting against all odds to deliver the best solar products and to be the most trusted brand, working towards building a pure relationship with its customers. The first step to anything always needs a lot of courage, but IMMORTALS solar took the first step all alone! So, let's join hands with IMMORTALS and become the future solarpreneur making the world a better place to live in.

