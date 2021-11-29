'Immunotherapy' to treat Autism Spectrum Disorder, Dr A M Reddy's Autism Centre sparks a new hope

New Delhi (India), November 29 (ANI/PNN): Most people these days are preoccupied with daily tasks and are unable to cherish the rejuvenating moments with family and loved ones.

A definite consequence of the fast-paced lifestyle, especially among nuclear families, has been impaired parenting of children, which can even lead to autism.

In some kids, however, mischief, stubbornness and impulsive behavior may go beyond what is considered appropriate and be a cause for concern.

Witnessing the severe cases of autism, often known as an autism spectrum disorder (ASD), and the problems in the upbringing of autistic children, Dr. A M Reddy, a well-known Homeopathic physician, determined a possible cure.

The disorder of autism is prevalent with no specific causes

Autism is a complex disorder marked by difficulties with social skills, repetitive behavior, speech, and non-verbal communication. It is a spectrum disorder, which means that each individual with autism has his/her own distinct set of problems.

Health experts opine that autism is a hereditary disorder and nongenetic or environmental factors, which appear to enhance the likelihood of a child developing autism.

There are several subtypes of autism. However, the disorder instances are increasing at a rate of 1 in every 54 people, with no clear reason. The non-specific factors have impeded the development of medicines that aid in the relief of ASD symptoms.

Dr A M Reddy stays true to Hahnemannian principles to treat Autism

Given the complex nature of the disorder, Dr. A M Reddy, who is a renowned Homeopathic physician, took it upon himself to explore the underlying causes for ASD in order to develop a potential treatment.

Dr. Reddy says he visited almost 300 communities, driven by a desire to help the suffering people, to learn about their health issues and ailments at the grassroots level, and to introduce homoeopathy to them.

Dr A M Reddy says, "Whereas many homoeopaths have deviated from Hahnemannian principles, we have stayed true to them and managed to treat hundreds of people with autism spectrum disorder and other disorders at our Autism Center; using a simple and effective 'constitutional based' homoeopathy."

Immunotherapy for Autism

Dr. A M Reddy was pushed by his resolve to help autistic children to come up with, what he calls, the finest immunotherapy for autism spectrum disease after conducting extensive study and research.

The doctor says his immunotherapy treatment is the latest addition to the other known methods of treating autism with the help of homeopathy medicines that focus on peripheral symptoms like aggression, anxiety, and repetitive behavior disorders.

With his extensive knowledge, the doctor boasts of treating and relieving numerous children while putting a smile back on their parents' faces.

It would not be out of place to mention here that immunotherapy has gained a lot of popularity in recent years, owing to its genuinely astounding results. By enhancing immunity and lowering inflammatory responses in autistic children, the immune system is restored, and autistic signs and symptoms are reduced.

This highly effective treatment strategy is utilized to improve the lives of autistic children and their parents in a variety of ways. The effects are both rapid and long-term.

